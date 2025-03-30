https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/scapegoat-for-natures-fury-democrats-lib-media-spin-myanmar-tragedy-to-blame-trumps-usaid-cuts-1121713327.html

Scapegoat for Nature’s Fury: Democrats, Lib Media Spin Myanmar Tragedy to Blame Trump’s USAID Cuts

After months of cuts to USAID, which Trump had branded as fraudulent and corrupt, the US State Department finally announced in a memo on Friday that it would officially “retire" the agency's "independent operation."

The Blame Trump First campaign has have hit new lows. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake was “the first major disaster to suffer the brunt of Donald Trump's USAID cuts,” an entire column in Sky News argued. The dismantling of USAID had ostensibly “compounded” the fallout from the quake. Without USAID, gutted by Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE, “thousands will die,” tweeted Democratic congresswoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Sarah Charles, an ex-senior USAID official who oversaw disaster-response teams under the Biden administration, warned that the system was now “in shambles,” without resources to “save lives.” The knee-jerk response to blame Trump was embraced by Foreign Policy, as the publication bemoaned US-funded scholarship programs for Myanmar’s youth that were on the chopping block. Trump’s USAID cuts “will cause even more unnecessary deaths,” echoed The Conversation. HOWEVER:

