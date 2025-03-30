https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/syria-announces-new-government---what-has-changed-1121710948.html
Syria Announces New Government - What Has Changed?
Syria Announces New Government - What Has Changed?
Key ministers, including the foreign and defense ministers, retained their posts in the new transitional government of Syria, it includes only one woman — former opposition politician Hind Kabawat, who became the minister of social affairs and labor, Syrian news agency SANA reported.
At the end of November 2024, armed formations of the Syrian opposition launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of the Syrian army and entered Damascus on December 8. Bashar Assad resigned as president of Syria and left the country. Sharaa was declared president of Syria for the transitional period on January 29.
syria
Syria Announces New Government - What Has Changed?
00:09 GMT 30.03.2025 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 30.03.2025)
Key ministers, including the foreign and defense ministers, retained their posts in the new transitional government of Syria, it includes only one woman — former opposition politician Hind Kabawat, who became the minister of social affairs and labor, Syrian news agency SANA reported.
On Saturday evening, the ministers of the new government were sworn in at the People's Palace in Damascus.
Key ministers, including the foreign, interior and defense ministers, retained their posts in Syria's new interim government.
Ex-Prime Minister Mohammed Bashir was appointed Minister of Energy.
Syria's new cabinet includes only one woman - former opposition politician Hind Kabawat, who became minister of social affairs and labor.
Two new ministries have appeared in the new government - the Ministry of Emergencies and Disasters and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, FM Asaad Shaibani promised to "open Syria to the world and restore its status".
"The new Syrian government will be a government of change and construction, and we will focus on protecting citizens," said Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Syrian Interim President
At the end of November 2024, armed formations of the Syrian opposition launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of the Syrian army and entered Damascus on December 8. Bashar Assad resigned as president of Syria and left the country. Sharaa was declared president of Syria for the transitional period on January 29.