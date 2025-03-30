International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/what-is-the-us-institute-of-peace-the-latest-usaid-style-soft-power-tool-dismantled-by-doge-1121714075.html
What is the US Institute of Peace, the Latest USAID-Style Soft Power Tool Dismantled by DOGE?
What is the US Institute of Peace, the Latest USAID-Style Soft Power Tool Dismantled by DOGE?
Sputnik International
Most of the US Institute of Peace’s 300 staff got pink slip emails Friday night following the drama earlier this month involving DOGE and FBI agents and police storming the think tank’s extravagant $111M DC headquarters after the White House accused “rogue bureaucrats” of trying to “hold agencies hostage.” Here's what to know about its activities.
2025-03-30T14:52+0000
2025-03-30T14:52+0000
analysis
elliott abrams
robert kagan
eastern europe
ukraine
iraq
national endowment for democracy (ned)
usaid
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121714358_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_7146c7b5b2d0bbed4eb5d2a7ca06b837.jpg
Haven for Neocons and Regime Change OperatorsSet up in 1984 and lavished with a $55M taxpayer-funded annual budget, USIP has been a haven for neocons since its inception, with figures from War on Terror and Iraq architects Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle to Elliott Abrams and Robert Kagan joining its board or actively collaborating with its activities.After the 2018 death of Gene Sharp, who collaborated with the USIP, senior institute officials praised the veteran regime change operator - whose work helped destabilize entire regions, as “a pioneer of people power.”Meddling in Russia and Eastern EuropeIn the 90s, USIP funded “training and capacity building” for political actors, media, NGOs and ‘civil society leaders’ in Russia, Ukraine and across Eastern Europe, and offered “policy guidance” to US diplomats in these countries.Forced to curtail its activities in Russia in the 2000s, USIP focused its work and resources on Ukraine in the runup to the 2005 and 2014 coups.Once the conflict in the Donbass got underway in 2014, then-USIP chief Stephen Hadley urged the US to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and send Russian troops home in “body bags.”Soft Power Ops Worldwide and Post-Invasion NationbuildingBesides Eastern Europe, USIP has run its soft power programs in war-torn countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East following the Arab Spring (Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Yemen and Syria).In countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, the USIP’s activities have included nationbuilding in the wake of the US invasions, from civil society grants to training of the US-backed puppet governments’ officials, and top-down implementation of US-style electoral and governance systems, which rapidly collapsed once US occupation forces were gone.In other words, like other soft power agencies recently targeted by Trump (USAID, NED), USIP is yet another example of a taxpayer-funded instrument for co-option and subversion disguised as a tool for “conflict resolution” and “democracy promotion.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/money-down-the-drain-how-much-did-usaid-flush-into-democracy-in-ex-soviet-states-1121537194.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/us-sponsored-white-helmets-al-qaeda-offshoot-loses-usaid-funding--1121706472.html
eastern europe
ukraine
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121714358_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86c84eb9b78e73edd2fb669d0ed92676.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is the us institute of peace, is us institute of peace pro-peace, what is us institute of peace's political leanings
what is the us institute of peace, is us institute of peace pro-peace, what is us institute of peace's political leanings

What is the US Institute of Peace, the Latest USAID-Style Soft Power Tool Dismantled by DOGE?

14:52 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / US Institute of PeaceArtist's rendering of the then-new $111 million United States Institute of Peace building in Washington, DC. Mid-2000s. File photo.
Artist's rendering of the then-new $111 million United States Institute of Peace building in Washington, DC. Mid-2000s. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / US Institute of Peace
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Most of the US Institute of Peace’s 300 staff got pink slip emails Friday night following the drama earlier this month involving DOGE and FBI agents and police storming the think tank’s extravagant $111M DC headquarters after the White House accused “rogue bureaucrats” of trying to “hold agencies hostage.” Here's what to know about its activities.

Haven for Neocons and Regime Change Operators

Set up in 1984 and lavished with a $55M taxpayer-funded annual budget, USIP has been a haven for neocons since its inception, with figures from War on Terror and Iraq architects Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle to Elliott Abrams and Robert Kagan joining its board or actively collaborating with its activities.
After the 2018 death of Gene Sharp, who collaborated with the USIP, senior institute officials praised the veteran regime change operator - whose work helped destabilize entire regions, as “a pioneer of people power.”

Meddling in Russia and Eastern Europe

In the 90s, USIP funded “training and capacity building” for political actors, media, NGOs and ‘civil society leaders’ in Russia, Ukraine and across Eastern Europe, and offered “policy guidance” to US diplomats in these countries.
Forced to curtail its activities in Russia in the 2000s, USIP focused its work and resources on Ukraine in the runup to the 2005 and 2014 coups.
Once the conflict in the Donbass got underway in 2014, then-USIP chief Stephen Hadley urged the US to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and send Russian troops home in “body bags.”
USAID - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2025
Multimedia
Money Down the Drain: How Much Did USAID Flush Into ‘Democracy’ in Ex-Soviet States
5 February, 15:04 GMT

Soft Power Ops Worldwide and Post-Invasion Nationbuilding

Besides Eastern Europe, USIP has run its soft power programs in war-torn countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East following the Arab Spring (Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Yemen and Syria).
In countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, the USIP’s activities have included nationbuilding in the wake of the US invasions, from civil society grants to training of the US-backed puppet governments’ officials, and top-down implementation of US-style electoral and governance systems, which rapidly collapsed once US occupation forces were gone.
In other words, like other soft power agencies recently targeted by Trump (USAID, NED), USIP is yet another example of a taxpayer-funded instrument for co-option and subversion disguised as a tool for “conflict resolution” and “democracy promotion.”
White Helmets, seen here celebrating with al-Nusra extremists - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
World
US-Sponsored White Helmets: Al-Qaeda* Offshoot Loses USAID Funding
28 March, 16:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала