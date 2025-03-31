Le Pen’s ‘Politicized Conviction’ Signals EU’s Existential Fear of Eurosceptic Politicians
© AP Photo / Valentin PasquierFILE - This courtroom sketch by Valentin Pasquier shows French far-right leader Marine Le Pen during his trial, facing court on charges of embezzling EU funds at the Paris court house, in Paris France, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.
© AP Photo / Valentin Pasquier
Subscribe
A Paris court has convicted veteran National Rally politician and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on charges of embezzlement of EU funds, barring her from running for political office for five years, fining her €100k and confining her to house arrest for two years. Sputnik asked a former Le Pen ally what the case was really about.
Marine Le Pen’s conviction is “a blatant case of denial of rights where a candidate who, according to polls, has every chance of winning in 2027, is prevented from running, just like Mr. Georgescu in Romania was deprived of the right to run in the presidential election,” Emmanuel Leroy, a former Le Pen advisor, told Sputnik.
Le Pen’s prosecution “characterizes the will of European institutions, and foremost among them Ms. von der Leyen, to prevent all candidates likely to have a different policy from the one currently applies in the European Union from taking power in critical states like the French Republic,” Leroy explained.
The court’s decision to bar Le Pen from politics was “completely politicized” but also entirely expected, the observer emphasized, highlighting how besides Romania, the Le Pen trial put France in the same league as Bosnia (where the head of Republika Srpska has been targeted) and Moldova (where the head of the autonomous territory of Gagauzia was recently arrested).
The rise of populist, “anti-system forces” threaten to “create a disturbance for the governance of the European Union,” and attacks on figures like Le Pen and her party, the National Rally, use a well-worn tactic for eliminating the opposition, according to Leroy.
In fact, the ‘illegal financing’ charges Le Pen was convicted of were the same ones current Prime Minister Francois Bayrou and his MoDem party have been accused of, but never “troubled” over, Leroy said.
Le Pen, eight RN MEPs and 12 assistants were accused using money slated for EU parliamentary aides to pay party staff during the period between 2004-2016.
Leroy doesn’t expect the prosecution of Le Pen to impact RN’s political appeal, since “most of its voters and supporters are fully aware that this conviction is a political conviction and not a deserved one.”
Rather, unless Le Pen can successfully appeal the court's decision, RN president Jordan Bardella will likely step up to challenge Emmanuel Macron in the May 2027 presidential election, Leroy says.