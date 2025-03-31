https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/le-pens-politicized-conviction-signals-eus-existential-fear-of-eurosceptic-politicians-1121720947.html

Le Pen’s ‘Politicized Conviction’ Signals EU’s Existential Fear of Eurosceptic Politicians

Le Pen’s ‘Politicized Conviction’ Signals EU’s Existential Fear of Eurosceptic Politicians

Sputnik International

A Paris court has convicted veteran National Rally politician and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on charges of embezzlement of EU funds, barring her from running for political office for five years, fining her €100k and confining her to house arrest for two years. Sputnik asked a former Le Pen ally what the case was really about.

2025-03-31T16:38+0000

2025-03-31T16:38+0000

2025-03-31T16:38+0000

analysis

marine le pen

europe

emmanuel macron

romania

france

european union (eu)

national rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1f/1121720789_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dcb7b13eba8f50a4582448859223b89f.jpg

Marine Le Pen’s conviction is “a blatant case of denial of rights where a candidate who, according to polls, has every chance of winning in 2027, is prevented from running, just like Mr. Georgescu in Romania was deprived of the right to run in the presidential election,” Emmanuel Leroy, a former Le Pen advisor, told Sputnik.The court’s decision to bar Le Pen from politics was “completely politicized” but also entirely expected, the observer emphasized, highlighting how besides Romania, the Le Pen trial put France in the same league as Bosnia (where the head of Republika Srpska has been targeted) and Moldova (where the head of the autonomous territory of Gagauzia was recently arrested).The rise of populist, “anti-system forces” threaten to “create a disturbance for the governance of the European Union,” and attacks on figures like Le Pen and her party, the National Rally, use a well-worn tactic for eliminating the opposition, according to Leroy.Le Pen, eight RN MEPs and 12 assistants were accused using money slated for EU parliamentary aides to pay party staff during the period between 2004-2016.Rather, unless Le Pen can successfully appeal the court's decision, RN president Jordan Bardella will likely step up to challenge Emmanuel Macron in the May 2027 presidential election, Leroy says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/paris-court-finds-le-pen-guilty-of-embezzlement-of-european-parliament-funds-1121718464.html

romania

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why was le pen convicted, on what charges was le pen convicted