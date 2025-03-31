https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/paris-court-finds-le-pen-guilty-of-embezzlement-of-european-parliament-funds-1121718464.html
Paris Court Finds Le Pen Guilty of Embezzlement of European Parliament Funds
Paris Court Finds Le Pen Guilty of Embezzlement of European Parliament Funds
Sputnik International
A court in Paris found Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally faction in the French parliament, guilty of embezzlement of European Parliament funds by hiring fictitious assistants to party members, the judge announced on Monday.
2025-03-31T09:46+0000
2025-03-31T09:46+0000
2025-03-31T11:16+0000
world
marine le pen
europe
paris
european parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119197141_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_742088105d51e77a229db5d2098b9497.jpg
"Madame Le Pen has been found guilty of embezzlement of public funds," the judge said. Another eight other party lawmakers were found guilty, while some 12 party members were found guilty of "hiding information." According to the court, the damage to the European Parliament is estimated at 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million). The court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison, including two years on probation.Le Pen will not go to prison, and will serve her sentence with an electronic bracelet at home, the judge said.Le Pen was also ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($108,200).Le Pen and 24 of her party members are accused of allegedly laundering the funds of the European Parliament by allegedly fictitiously hiring assistants to lawmakers. The politicians are accused of "misuse of public funds" of the European Union in the period from 2004 to 2016, and Le Pen is accused of creating a "centralized system" of laundering European Parliament's money. According to the prosecution, the European Parliament allocated funds to pay for the work of parliamentary assistants to European Parliament lawmakers from Le Pen's party, although in fact the assistants worked only for the National Rally faction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/le-pen-says-committed-no-violation-in-hiring-process-of-european-parliament-assistants-1120550359.html
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119197141_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31dfe41018eb423c26ad284b0dab38cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a court in paris found marine le pen, the leader of the national rally faction in the french parliament, guilty of embezzlement of european parliament funds by hiring fictitious assistants to party members, the judge announced on monday.
a court in paris found marine le pen, the leader of the national rally faction in the french parliament, guilty of embezzlement of european parliament funds by hiring fictitious assistants to party members, the judge announced on monday.
Paris Court Finds Le Pen Guilty of Embezzlement of European Parliament Funds
09:46 GMT 31.03.2025 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 31.03.2025)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A court in Paris found Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally faction in the French parliament, guilty of embezzlement of European Parliament funds by hiring fictitious assistants to party members, the judge announced on Monday.
"Madame Le Pen has been found guilty of embezzlement of public funds," the judge said.
Another eight other party lawmakers were found guilty, while some 12 party members were found guilty of "hiding information."
According to the court, the damage to the European Parliament is estimated at 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million).
The court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison, including two years on probation.
"The court decided to impose a 4-year prison sentence against Madame Le Pen, two of which are on probation, and two can be commuted. She will also not be able to be elected to public authorities for a term of five years," the judge said.
Le Pen will not go to prison, and will serve her sentence with an electronic bracelet at home, the judge said.
Le Pen was also ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($108,200).
14 October 2024, 15:49 GMT
Le Pen and 24 of her party members are accused of allegedly laundering the funds of the European Parliament by allegedly fictitiously hiring assistants to lawmakers. The politicians are accused of "misuse of public funds" of the European Union in the period from 2004 to 2016, and Le Pen is accused of creating a "centralized system" of laundering European Parliament's money. According to the prosecution, the European Parliament allocated funds to pay for the work of parliamentary assistants to European Parliament lawmakers from Le Pen's party, although in fact the assistants worked only for the National Rally faction.