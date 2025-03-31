https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/zelensky-wants-to-abandon-us-ukraine-minerals-deal---trump-1121715954.html
Zelensky Wants to Abandon US-Ukraine Minerals Deal - Trump
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to abandon the US-Ukraine critical minerals deal.
"He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal
, and if he does that, he’s got some problems—big, big problems," Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.
"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that," the US president stressed.
On February 28, Trump met with Zelensky in Washington to finalize the minerals deal. However, the discussions fell apart following a scandal in the Oval Office.
Following talks on March 11, the US and Ukraine agreed to sign a comprehensive agreement on the development of Ukraine’s mineral resources, according to an official communique published on Zelensky’s office website.
Zelensky has already slammed the US for omitting any mention of security guarantees from the deal and making it all about US control over resources. He also whined how frequently the US was altering the terms of the deal, but caved saying that Kiev was still interested in striking the deal if that's what was required to continue receiving US aid and intelligence.