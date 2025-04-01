https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/china-shuts-down-blackrocks-panama-canal-ambitions-1121726834.html

China Shuts Down BlackRock’s Panama Canal Ambitions

China Shuts Down BlackRock’s Panama Canal Ambitions

Sputnik International

China has paused a $23 billion deal pushed by the US’s biggest asset manager to put the Panama Canal’s ports back under American control amid concerns about its economic and geopolitical ramifications. Here's what to know about the economic and diplomatic battle for the strategic maritime artery.

2025-04-01T17:36+0000

2025-04-01T17:36+0000

2025-04-01T17:36+0000

economy

business

us

donald trump

china

panama

blackrock

panama canal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121727000_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_203a9d4dd029bc810b04365c761b4cf0.jpg

In early March, Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings reached a deal with a BlackRock-led consortium to sell Hutchison Port Holdings, which operates 43 ports across 23 nations, including two of the Panama Canal’s four major ports.China’s SAMR market watchdog launched a review of the sale last week, with the Foreign Ministry saying that the anti-trust probe was aimed at safeguarding market fairness and public interests.Earlier, while discussing the deal, Beijing voiced its “firm opposition” to attempts to infringe on countries’ rights and interests through “economic coercion, hegemonism and bullying.”SAMR’s intervention came just in time, with BlackRock expecting to finalize the deal as early as April 2.Fink’s Crafty Game PlanOn March 5, US business media reported that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink had personally assured the White House that the Panama port facilities Trump has threatened to “reclaim” could be acquired without using force.A source told Fortune at the time that the Hutchison deal “wouldn’t have come together without Trump’s support.”Panama withdrew from China’s Belt and Road initiative in February, drawing fire from Beijing, which accused Washington of “using pressure and coercion to smear and undermine Belt and Road cooperation.”Strategic Trade ArteryAccommodating 14,000+ ships per year, the Panama Canal is one of the world’s foremost strategic maritime arteries, accounting for 5% of global trade.The US makes up about 70% of traffic, with the canal dramatically shortening shipping time and costs between the East and West coasts, and facilitating trade with the rest of the world, including US LNG and food exports to Asia.For China, the canal is the gateway to Latin America – a source of food, raw materials and energy imports, and finished goods exports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/china-sounds-alarm-over-blackrock-led-takeover-bid-of-key-panama-ports-1121714709.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/a-new-us-invasion-of-panama-in-motion-1121637977.html

china

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

does blackrock own panama canal ports, does china own panama canal ports, who owns panama canal ports