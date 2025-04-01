International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/finlands-energy-gamble-last-coal-fired-power-plant-shuts-down--1121722880.html
Finland’s Energy Gamble: Last Coal-Fired Power Plant Shuts Down
Finland’s Energy Gamble: Last Coal-Fired Power Plant Shuts Down
Sputnik International
Finland is shutting down for good its last remaining coal-fired power and heat plant in Salmisaari, southwestern Helsinki.
2025-04-01T06:29+0000
2025-04-01T06:29+0000
world
finland
coal
energy
helsinki
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723001_26:0:725:393_1920x0_80_0_0_dbde0e655f699fa02761c683098a3229.png
Finland is shutting down for good its last remaining coal-fired power and heat plant in Salmisaari, southwestern Helsinki.The move fits right in with the country’s self-inflicted and costly cutting emissions narrative.“A clean transition does not come cheaply,” Olli Sirkka, CEO of Helsinki energy group Helen, which owns the Salmisaari plant, told Reuters.To replace the annual production 175 MW of power and 300 MW of heat by the plant in Salmisaari, Helen will have to rely on electricity, waste heat and heat pumps, said the company.It may present quite a challenge, considering that Helsinki's heating needs alone swallow up 20% of the country's total power production.Finland has been a member of the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), a group of countries pushing for a transition away from coal power generation, since its inception in 2017.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/eu-struggles-to-meet-climate-goals-while-waging-economic-war-on-russia-china-1119375894.html
finland
helsinki
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723001_114:0:638:393_1920x0_80_0_0_8e6c13adc273875171a803da5610f31b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
why is finland shutting down for good its last remaining coal-fired power and heat plant, does finland still have coal-fired power plants
why is finland shutting down for good its last remaining coal-fired power and heat plant, does finland still have coal-fired power plants

Finland’s Energy Gamble: Last Coal-Fired Power Plant Shuts Down

06:29 GMT 01.04.2025
© Photo : Helsinki energy group HelenScreenshot of Salmisaari B power plant, Finland.
Screenshot of Salmisaari B power plant, Finland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2025
© Photo : Helsinki energy group Helen
Subscribe
Finland is pulling the plug on coal early, as Tuesday's power plant closure puts the country on the verge of a full phase-out, four years ahead of schedule.
Finland is shutting down for good its last remaining coal-fired power and heat plant in Salmisaari, southwestern Helsinki.
The move fits right in with the country’s self-inflicted and costly cutting emissions narrative.
“A clean transition does not come cheaply,” Olli Sirkka, CEO of Helsinki energy group Helen, which owns the Salmisaari plant, told Reuters.
To replace the annual production 175 MW of power and 300 MW of heat by the plant in Salmisaari, Helen will have to rely on electricity, waste heat and heat pumps, said the company.
It may present quite a challenge, considering that Helsinki's heating needs alone swallow up 20% of the country's total power production.
Finland has been a member of the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), a group of countries pushing for a transition away from coal power generation, since its inception in 2017.
An electric powered car is seen on display at the Electric Car and Clean Energy Saving Auto Show in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 14, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
World
EU Struggles to Meet Climate Goals While Waging Economic War on Russia, China
15 July 2024, 03:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала