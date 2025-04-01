https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/houthis-say-shot-down-us-drone-mq-9-over-northeast-yemen-with-locally-made-missile-1121722645.html
The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), which rules northern Yemen, said that its air defense forces had shot down a US reconnaissance drone MQ-9 over the northeastern province of Ma'rib with a locally produced missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"Our air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile," Saree said on Telegram. He noted that this was the sixteenth drone that Yemen's air defense had managed to shoot down in the past few years.According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million.
2025
"Our air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile," Saree said on Telegram.
He noted that this was the sixteenth drone that Yemen's air defense had managed to shoot down in the past few years.
According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million.