https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/houthis-say-shot-down-us-drone-mq-9-over-northeast-yemen-with-locally-made-missile-1121722645.html

Houthis Say Shot Down US Drone MQ-9 Over Northeast Yemen With Locally Made Missile

Houthis Say Shot Down US Drone MQ-9 Over Northeast Yemen With Locally Made Missile

Sputnik International

The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), which rules northern Yemen, said that its air defense forces had shot down a US reconnaissance drone MQ-9 over the northeastern province of Ma'rib with a locally produced missile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

2025-04-01T04:52+0000

2025-04-01T04:52+0000

2025-04-01T04:52+0000

military

middle east

yemen

houthis

mq-9 reaper

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081879195_0:115:1001:678_1920x0_80_0_0_9b5509881a4a75cc4de0d91fb5b5c3a7.jpg

"Our air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile," Saree said on Telegram. He noted that this was the sixteenth drone that Yemen's air defense had managed to shoot down in the past few years.According to official sources, the average unit cost of a Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/houthis-say-they-struck-uss-harry-truman-three-times-in-24-hours---1121712206.html

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the ansar allah movement (houthis), which rules northern yemen, said that its air defense forces had shot down a us reconnaissance drone mq-9 over the northeastern province of ma'rib with a locally produced missile, houthi military spokesman yahya saree said.