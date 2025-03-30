https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/houthis-say-they-struck-uss-harry-truman-three-times-in-24-hours---1121712206.html

Houthis Say They Struck USS Harry Truman Three Times in 24 Hours

Houthis Say They Struck USS Harry Truman Three Times in 24 Hours

Sputnik International

The Houthis claim they struck the USS Harry Truman three times within a 24-hour period.

2025-03-30T08:02+0000

2025-03-30T08:02+0000

2025-03-30T08:02+0000

world

donald trump

yemen

red sea

gaza strip

uss harry truman

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103247/56/1032475649_0:0:3475:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_32c168d8ce4b65e633ca05b6550f8716.jpg

This and other ships in the Red Sea were attacked using missile and naval forces, as well as cruise missiles and drones, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said.The American strikes in Yemen have been ongoing since the evening of March 15, when US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to take decisive action against the Houthis after they announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas in response to the ban on humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/houthis-say-conducted-successful-hypersonic-missile-strike-on-target-south-of-tel-aviv-1121657586.html

yemen

red sea

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthis, uss harry truman, claim they struck, harry truman