Houthis Say They Struck USS Harry Truman Three Times in 24 Hours
The Houthis claim they struck the USS Harry Truman three times within a 24-hour period.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103247/56/1032475649_0:0:3475:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_32c168d8ce4b65e633ca05b6550f8716.jpg
This and other ships in the Red Sea were attacked using missile and naval forces, as well as cruise missiles and drones, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said.The American strikes in Yemen have been ongoing since the evening of March 15, when US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to take decisive action against the Houthis after they announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas in response to the ban on humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/houthis-say-conducted-successful-hypersonic-missile-strike-on-target-south-of-tel-aviv-1121657586.html
This and other ships in the Red Sea were attacked using missile and naval forces, as well as cruise missiles and drones, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said.
The American strikes in Yemen have been ongoing since the evening of March 15, when US President Donald Trump ordered the US military
to take decisive action against the Houthis after they announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas in response to the ban on humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.