Indian MP Holds Up RT as Model for National Media's Global Reach

Indian MP Holds Up RT as Model for National Media's Global Reach

In a recent meeting, opposition party member and journalist Sagarika Ghose emphasized the need for Indian media to draw inspiration from international channels like Russia Today (RT) to elevate its global standing.

Ghose pointed out that RT's rapid expansion has allowed it to effectively communicate Russia's perspective to a worldwide audience.She argued that adopting a similar approach could help Indian media gain a stronger presence on the international stage, ensuring that India’s voice reaches a broader audience globally.

