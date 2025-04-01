International
In a recent meeting, opposition party member and journalist Sagarika Ghose emphasized the need for Indian media to draw inspiration from international channels like Russia Today (RT) to elevate its global standing.
India's opposition MP and journalist Sagarika Ghose emphasized the need for her country's media to draw inspiration from international channels like Russia Today (RT) to improve its global standing.
Ghose pointed out that RT's rapid expansion has allowed it to effectively communicate Russia's perspective to a worldwide audience.
She argued that adopting a similar approach could help Indian media gain a stronger presence on the international stage, ensuring that India’s voice reaches a broader audience globally.
