IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is already “seriously considering” running for UN Secretary-General position.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' mandate expires in 2026, and the selection process for his successor is set to start at the end of the year. However, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is already “seriously considering” running for the position, according to La Nacion.Russia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly criticized Rafael Grossi for turning a blind eye to clear evidence of Ukraine’s provocative attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that pose a direct threat to nuclear security. Russia also noted his reluctance to address the dangers of depleted uranium after the US and the UK supplied Ukraine with the toxic munitions.

