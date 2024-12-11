https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-ukraines-attack-on-iaea-car-heading-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1121147069.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Ukraine's Attack on IAEA Car Heading to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

Russia condemns a drone attack by Ukraine on a vehicle carrying International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff heading to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for a personnel rotation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a car carrying agency experts was hit by a drone on its way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The attack, which could have resulted in loss of life, "demonstrates the complete disregard of the Ukrainian authorities for generally accepted norms of humanitarian law and any agreements reached, as well as a blatant disrespect for the immunity of employees of international organizations," the diplomat said. "We note that Kiev's actions constitute an obvious provocation before the extraordinary session of the IAEA Board of Governors convened on its initiative on December 12. We call on the United States, the United Kingdom and their allies to stop any support for the Zelensky regime and take measures to bring to justice those responsible for organizing and carrying out this provocation," the statement read.

