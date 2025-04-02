International
Chagos Islands: Archipelago at the Center of a Strategic Competition for Control of the Indian Ocean
The US has signed off on Britain’s transfer of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius, pending agreement on the terms of a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia UK-US military base. Here's what to know about the archipelago and its global strategic significance.
The Chagos Archipelago, split from Mauritius in 1965 prior to decolonization and turned into a UK overseas territory, is a shining symbol of British imperialism in the modern era, with 2,300-3,500 locals expelled to make way for the Diego Garcia base.Strategic SignificanceThe islands are situated smack dab in the middle of the Indian Ocean, giving their owner unobstructed access to Africa and the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific and Australasia, and four of the world’s nine major maritime chokepoints.The US has spent up to $10 billion building and upgrading Diego Garcia since the 1970s, with its deep-water harbor facilities able to station, refuel, and resupply warships of any size, including carriers, and its 3,600+ meter-long primary runway accommodating all aircraft types, including US strategic bombers.It’s also a satellite, electronic and over-the-horizon radar reconnaissance stronghold, communicating with US SSBNs in the Indian Ocean.Indispensable Tool of Modern Western ImperialismDiego Garcia was used in the 1991 and 2003 Iraq wars, Somalia, the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan and the 2011 bombing of Libya.The Chagos Islands allow the US to monitor and wage operations against China, adversaries in the Middle East, rising nations in Africa and Asia, and India, whose present warm ties with Washington aren’t a historical guarantee.During the Cold War, for example, the US and UK used the islands to keep tabs on Soviet-aligned India and Mauritius, which had warm ties with Moscow. More recently, Mauritius strengthened ties with China, signing a Free Trade Agreement in 2019.The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2019 demanding Britain’s unconditional withdrawal from the islands, with Russia, China, India and 113 others in favor and only six (Australia, Hungary, Israel, Maldives, UK and US) opposed.
14:29 GMT 02.04.2025
The Chagos Archipelago, split from Mauritius in 1965 prior to decolonization and turned into a UK overseas territory, is a shining symbol of British imperialism in the modern era, with 2,300-3,500 locals expelled to make way for the Diego Garcia base.

Strategic Significance

The islands are situated smack dab in the middle of the Indian Ocean, giving their owner unobstructed access to Africa and the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific and Australasia, and four of the world’s nine major maritime chokepoints.
The US has spent up to $10 billion building and upgrading Diego Garcia since the 1970s, with its deep-water harbor facilities able to station, refuel, and resupply warships of any size, including carriers, and its 3,600+ meter-long primary runway accommodating all aircraft types, including US strategic bombers.
It’s also a satellite, electronic and over-the-horizon radar reconnaissance stronghold, communicating with US SSBNs in the Indian Ocean.
Indispensable Tool of Modern Western Imperialism

Diego Garcia was used in the 1991 and 2003 Iraq wars, Somalia, the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan and the 2011 bombing of Libya.
The Chagos Islands allow the US to monitor and wage operations against China, adversaries in the Middle East, rising nations in Africa and Asia, and India, whose present warm ties with Washington aren’t a historical guarantee.
During the Cold War, for example, the US and UK used the islands to keep tabs on Soviet-aligned India and Mauritius, which had warm ties with Moscow. More recently, Mauritius strengthened ties with China, signing a Free Trade Agreement in 2019.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2019 demanding Britain’s unconditional withdrawal from the islands, with Russia, China, India and 113 others in favor and only six (Australia, Hungary, Israel, Maldives, UK and US) opposed.
