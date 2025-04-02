International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/money-down-the-drain-nato-pledged-over-21-bln-to-ukraine-in-first-three-months-of-2025-rutte-says-1121734063.html
Money Down the Drain: NATO Pledged Over $21 bln to Ukraine in First Three Months of 2025, Rutte Says
Money Down the Drain: NATO Pledged Over $21 bln to Ukraine in First Three Months of 2025, Rutte Says
Sputnik International
Moscow has repeatedly slammed the alliance over its intervention in Ukraine, accusing NATO of waging a "proxy war" against Russia, and saying that the conflict... 02.04.2025, Sputnik International
2025-04-02T19:03+0000
2025-04-02T19:34+0000
military
mark rutte
donald trump
ukraine
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121675529_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e70382de3c5eaff5a4aea56f529ef98c.jpg
Speaking to media Wednesday ahead of an upcoming NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced that allies had pledged over €20 billion ($21.65 billion US) in additional funding to Ukraine since January.The NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden, Germany will continue to coordinate aid and training for Kiev, Rutte assured, adding that the alliance is looking to use the “experience” gained from the conflict to strengthen its capabilities.The alliance is exchanging information on Ukraine with partners in Asia, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rutte said.Rutte expressed confidence that the US would remain part of the alliance, saying there are no plans to withdraw US forces from Europe, and that Washington’s desire to see allies ramp up spending relates to “threats from Russia and China.”"The Americans have stated again and again they are committed to NATO, to Article 5...I'm absolutely convinced this alliance is there to stay, with the US," the secretary-general said.NATO itself must be ready “to consider different theaters of operation,” including the Indo-Pacific, Rutte said. “We see that everything that happens in the world is more interconnected than it may seem.”Commenting on President Trump’s ongoing push to acquire Greenland, the NATO chief reiterated that “it is part of Denmark,” saying seven NATO allies are charged with “protecting” the Arctic from Russia and China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/ukraines-nato-obsession-led-to-crisis--trump-1121722542.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250308/struggle-for-the-arctic-what-are-the-major-regional-powers-strategies-and-military-capabilities-1121625715.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/17/1121675529_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47d6ca6bea569ff7d8db10c468b158cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
how much has nato pledged to ukraine in 2025 so far, will us leave nato
how much has nato pledged to ukraine in 2025 so far, will us leave nato

Money Down the Drain: NATO Pledged Over $21 bln to Ukraine in First Three Months of 2025, Rutte Says

19:03 GMT 02.04.2025 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 02.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankDestroyed column of Ukrainian MaxxPro armored vehicles litter a road outside Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. March 22, 2025.
Destroyed column of Ukrainian MaxxPro armored vehicles litter a road outside Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. March 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Moscow has repeatedly slammed the alliance over its intervention in Ukraine, accusing NATO of waging a "proxy war" against Russia, and saying that the conflict would never have started without the bloc's eastward expansion, the 2014 coup in Kiev, and promises of alliance membership.
Speaking to media Wednesday ahead of an upcoming NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced that allies had pledged over €20 billion ($21.65 billion US) in additional funding to Ukraine since January.
The NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden, Germany will continue to coordinate aid and training for Kiev, Rutte assured, adding that the alliance is looking to use the “experience” gained from the conflict to strengthen its capabilities.
The alliance is exchanging information on Ukraine with partners in Asia, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rutte said.
Military helicopters are parked at an airbase in Kocuve, about 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Tirana, Albania, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2025
World
Ukraine's NATO Obsession Led to Crisis – Trump
Yesterday, 02:56 GMT
Rutte expressed confidence that the US would remain part of the alliance, saying there are no plans to withdraw US forces from Europe, and that Washington’s desire to see allies ramp up spending relates to “threats from Russia and China.”
"The Americans have stated again and again they are committed to NATO, to Article 5...I'm absolutely convinced this alliance is there to stay, with the US," the secretary-general said.
“NATO must be stronger, fairer and more capable of deadly strikes,” Rutte said, calling on European militaries to “step up” and spend “considerably north of 3%” of GDP on defense as the US pivots to Asia. “It is understandable for the US that, over time, they want to focus more and more also on that part of the world.”
NATO itself must be ready “to consider different theaters of operation,” including the Indo-Pacific, Rutte said. “We see that everything that happens in the world is more interconnected than it may seem.”
Commenting on President Trump’s ongoing push to acquire Greenland, the NATO chief reiterated that “it is part of Denmark,” saying seven NATO allies are charged with “protecting” the Arctic from Russia and China.
Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica sails through sea ice floating on the Victoria Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2025
Analysis
Struggle For the Arctic: What Are the Major Regional Powers’ Strategies and Military Capabilities?
8 March, 19:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала