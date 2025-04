https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/stuff-of-nightmares-russian-fm-spokeswoman-on-germanys-baerbock-eyeing-unga-chair--1121729171.html

‘Diplomatic Disaster’: Russian FM Spokeswoman Skewers Baerbock's ‘Nightmare’ Bid for UNGA Chair

Sputnik International

Just envisioning German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as chair of the UN General Assembly drew a snap response from Russian FM Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Just envisioning Annalena Baerbock as chair of the UN General Assembly drew a snap response from Maria Zakharova.Amid reports that the German government plans to nominate Baerbock for the job it’s worth recalling that people labelled her the "world's dumbest foreign minister" for her absurd claims, unprofessionalism expressed in harsh and meaningless statements, and constant mistakes.

