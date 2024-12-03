https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/cringe-diplomacy-germanys-fm-unleashes-tirade-of-threats--accusations-during-china-trip-1121079546.html

Cringe Diplomacy? Germany’s FM Unleashes Tirade of Threats & Accusations During China Trip

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in China for talks with counterpart Wang Yi on December 2- 3.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in China for discussions with her counterpart, Wang Yi, on December 2-3, wielding anything but the tools of diplomacy. Baerbock plunged into a tirade of accusations, claiming that Russia was “destroying our European peace order” and that "increasing Chinese support” for Russia “has an impact on our relations,” according to a readout by the German foreign ministry. “China is going against our core European interests by providing economic and military aid to Russia,” said Baerbock, and “this is not in China’s interests,” she argued. Germany’s top diplomat, who made no bones about declaring that European countries were waging a war against Russia in 2023, urging that more weapons be sent to Ukraine, now claimed she was in China to advocate “a just peace process.” Upon finishing her rant regarding NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine, security sprang into action and escorted members of the German media out of the room, reported Handelsblatt. There was also no joint press statement with her counterpart this time. Striking a completely different tone, Wang Yi countered by saying that China and Germany should “overcome interference, remove obstacles […] and abandon the old mindset of cold war and confrontation.” Beijing has consistently condemned the Western sanctions against Russia, calling for an end to these illegal measures. It has emphasized that its trade with Russia is conducted transparently and is “consistent with WTO rules and market principles.” President Vladimir Putin has described the trust-based relationship between Russia and China as one of the key factors contributing to international stability.

