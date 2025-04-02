International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Losses Reach Over 138,000 People, 2,500 Armored Vehicles in 2025
Ukraine's Losses Reach Over 138,000 People, 2,500 Armored Vehicles in 2025
The Ukrainian armed forces lost 138,545 people in the first three months of this year, according to calculations by Sputnik based on Russian Defense Ministry data.
In addition, Kiev lost 10 aircraft, 10,200 drones, 11 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,495 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 29 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,032 field artillery guns and mortars, and 3,887 special military vehicles. In total, since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, 660 Ukrainian military aircraft, 283 helicopters, 49,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 anti-aircraft missile systems, 22,622 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,533 multiple launch rocket systems, 23,152 field artillery guns and mortars, and 33,572 special military vehicles have been destroyed. In 2024, the number of killed and wounded in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 590,000 soldiers, and since the beginning of the special military operation, this figure has exceeded 1 million soldiers, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Sergei Rudskoy, said in February.
05:03 GMT 02.04.2025
The Ukrainian armed forces lost 138,545 people in the first three months of this year, according to calculations by Sputnik based on Russian Defense Ministry data.
In addition, Kiev lost 10 aircraft, 10,200 drones, 11 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,495 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 29 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,032 field artillery guns and mortars, and 3,887 special military vehicles.
In total, since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, 660 Ukrainian military aircraft, 283 helicopters, 49,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 anti-aircraft missile systems, 22,622 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,533 multiple launch rocket systems, 23,152 field artillery guns and mortars, and 33,572 special military vehicles have been destroyed.
In 2024, the number of killed and wounded in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 590,000 soldiers, and since the beginning of the special military operation, this figure has exceeded 1 million soldiers, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Sergei Rudskoy, said in February.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала