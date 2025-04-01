https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/russian-forces-take-control-of-razlyv-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1121725158.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Razlyv Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Razlyv Settlement in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine has lost more than 180 servicepeople in the border areas of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-04-01T11:31+0000
2025-04-01T11:31+0000
2025-04-01T11:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_0:109:3256:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab1a2f905b7cf3adefd2667798f2a3b.jpg
"Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Razlyv in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has lost more than 180 servicepeople in the border areas of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.In total, during the hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev lost more than 71,420 servicepeople and 403 tanks, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated over 430 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/ukrainian-armed-forces-continue-to-strike-russian-energy-facilities---mod-1121719397.html
russia
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab4db7ac6e226784a52b277f769dc4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk region, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses, servicepeople in the border areas
kursk region, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses, servicepeople in the border areas
Russian Forces Take Control of Razlyv Settlement in DPR - MoD
Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the settlement of Razlyv in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Razlyv in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has lost more than 180 servicepeople in the border areas of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 180 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, four armored fighting vehicles, three cars, an ATV and two UAV control points were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, during the hostilities in the Kursk region
, Kiev lost more than 71,420 servicepeople and 403 tanks, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated over 430 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian military personnel
, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.