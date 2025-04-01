https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/russian-forces-take-control-of-razlyv-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1121725158.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Razlyv Settlement in DPR - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 180 servicepeople in the border areas of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Razlyv in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has lost more than 180 servicepeople in the border areas of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.In total, during the hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev lost more than 71,420 servicepeople and 403 tanks, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup has eliminated over 430 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, the ministry added.

