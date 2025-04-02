International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Dressed as Civilians Try to Cross to Russian Side
Ukrainian Troops Dressed as Civilians Try to Cross to Russian Side
As Russian forces continue their advance in the special operation zone, a sniper from the 40th Marine Brigade revealed that particular attention is being paid to adult men in the liberated settlements.
According to the sniper, those without proper documentation undergo special checks to ensure security during the ongoing operation.The emphasis on adult men highlights the importance of identifying potential threats and ensuring that only authorized individuals remain in these areas.
As Russian forces continue their advance in the special operation zone, a sniper from the 40th Marine Brigade revealed that particular attention is being paid to adult men in the liberated settlements.
According to the sniper, those without proper documentation undergo special checks to ensure security during the ongoing operation.
The emphasis on adult men highlights the importance of identifying potential threats and ensuring that only authorized individuals remain in these areas.
