Ukrainian Troops Dressed as Civilians Try to Cross to Russian Side

As Russian forces continue their advance in the special operation zone, a sniper from the 40th Marine Brigade revealed that particular attention is being paid to adult men in the liberated settlements.

According to the sniper, those without proper documentation undergo special checks to ensure security during the ongoing operation.The emphasis on adult men highlights the importance of identifying potential threats and ensuring that only authorized individuals remain in these areas.

