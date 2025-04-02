https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/russian-operators-adjust-uavs-in-seconds-to-combat-ukrainian-fpv-drones-1121730449.html

Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones

Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones

Sputnik International

Operators from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in reconfiguring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

2025-04-02T12:32+0000

2025-04-02T12:32+0000

2025-04-02T12:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

drone

drone warfare

threats

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730291_130:0:1296:656_1920x0_80_0_0_b55fe0786de518ff9588324183784797.jpg

These operators quickly modified UAVs to counter the threats posed by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ first-person view (FPV) drones.The swift reconfiguration of UAVs highlights the Russian forces' ability to respond to evolving threats in real-time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/watch-russian-fpv-drones-destroy-ukrainian-ifv-tank-on-snow-covered-steppe-1121343628.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones Sputnik International Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones 2025-04-02T12:32+0000 true PT1M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian operators, remarkable adaptability, unmanned aerial vehicles