International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/russian-operators-adjust-uavs-in-seconds-to-combat-ukrainian-fpv-drones-1121730449.html
Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones
Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones
Sputnik International
Operators from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in reconfiguring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
drone
drone warfare
threats
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730291_130:0:1296:656_1920x0_80_0_0_b55fe0786de518ff9588324183784797.jpg
These operators quickly modified UAVs to counter the threats posed by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ first-person view (FPV) drones.The swift reconfiguration of UAVs highlights the Russian forces' ability to respond to evolving threats in real-time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/watch-russian-fpv-drones-destroy-ukrainian-ifv-tank-on-snow-covered-steppe-1121343628.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones
Sputnik International
Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
true
PT1M29S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730291_275:0:1150:656_1920x0_80_0_0_d0581dae36657ef6d5aaf81bb76f755f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian operators, remarkable adaptability, unmanned aerial vehicles
russian operators, remarkable adaptability, unmanned aerial vehicles

Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones

12:32 GMT 02.04.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Operators from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in reconfiguring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
These operators quickly modified UAVs to counter the threats posed by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ first-person view (FPV) drones.
The swift reconfiguration of UAVs highlights the Russian forces' ability to respond to evolving threats in real-time.
Russian servicemen destroyed a Ukrainian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian IFV, Tank on Snow-Covered Steppe
3 January, 14:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала