https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/russian-operators-adjust-uavs-in-seconds-to-combat-ukrainian-fpv-drones-1121730449.html
Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones
Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones
Sputnik International
Operators from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in reconfiguring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
drone
drone warfare
threats
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730291_130:0:1296:656_1920x0_80_0_0_b55fe0786de518ff9588324183784797.jpg
These operators quickly modified UAVs to counter the threats posed by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ first-person view (FPV) drones.The swift reconfiguration of UAVs highlights the Russian forces' ability to respond to evolving threats in real-time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/watch-russian-fpv-drones-destroy-ukrainian-ifv-tank-on-snow-covered-steppe-1121343628.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730291_275:0:1150:656_1920x0_80_0_0_d0581dae36657ef6d5aaf81bb76f755f.jpg
Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones
Sputnik International
Russian operators adjust UAVs in seconds to combat Ukrainian FPV drones
2025-04-02T12:32+0000
true
PT1M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian operators, remarkable adaptability, unmanned aerial vehicles
russian operators, remarkable adaptability, unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian Operators Adjust UAVs in Seconds to Combat Ukrainian FPV Drones
Operators from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in reconfiguring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
These operators quickly modified UAVs to counter the threats posed by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ first-person view (FPV) drones
.
The swift reconfiguration of UAVs highlights the Russian forces' ability to respond to evolving threats in real-time.