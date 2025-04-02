https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/us-seriously-considering-irans-indirect-nuclear-talks-idea-as-trump-threatens-bombing--report-1121729938.html
US ‘Seriously Considering’ Iran’s Indirect Nuclear Talks Idea as Trump Threatens Bombing – Report
President Trump threatened to bomb Iran in a manner “the likes of which they have never seen before” over the weekend, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warning Monday that any aggression would be met with a “heavy blow in return.”
The Trump administration considers direct talks like those proposed by the president in his letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to have ‘a higher chance of success’, but ‘isn’t ruling out’ okaying the Iranian proposal of having Oman serve as mediator for indirect negotiations, US officials informed on the deliberations said.
“After the exchange of letters we are now exploring next steps in order to begin conversations and trust building with the Iranians,” an official told Axios.