Pentagon’s Playbook: Leaked Memo Names New Potential Threats
A new nine-page document outlines priorities for senior Pentagon officials and a vision for achieving them, according to The Washington Post.
Besides homeland defense, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s guidance, provided to congressional national security committees:: Hegseth’s interim guidance added that NATO must take on “far greater” burden sharing now that the US will be reorienting its priorities.
A new nine-page document outlines priorities for senior Pentagon officials and a vision for achieving them, according to The Washington Post. The Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance reportedly closely mirrors the Trump administration's conservative "Project 2025" from the Heritage Foundation.
Besides homeland defense, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s guidance, provided to congressional national security committees::
Reorients the US military architecture toward the Indo-Pacific
region.
Singles out China as the “sole pacing threat.”
Offers an animated scenario of reaction to a potential invasion of Taiwan by China.
Leaves containing the alleged “Russia threat” as well as perceived threats from North Korea and Iran largely to European allies.
Assumes “risk in other theaters” in Europe and the “near abroad,” including Greenland
and the Panama Canal
.
Deprioritizes militant threats in the Middle East and Africa, with shifted focus to counterterrorism missions against groups with the capability and intent to strike the US.
Hegseth’s interim guidance added that NATO must take on “far greater” burden sharing now that the US will be reorienting its priorities.