International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagons-playbook-leaked-memo-names-new-potential-threats---1121713853.html
Pentagon’s Playbook: Leaked Memo Names New Potential Threats
Pentagon’s Playbook: Leaked Memo Names New Potential Threats
Sputnik International
A new nine-page document outlines priorities for senior Pentagon officials and a vision for achieving them, according to The Washington Post.
2025-03-30T13:07+0000
2025-03-30T13:07+0000
pentagon
us
peter hegseth
military & intelligence
donald trump
indo-pacific
taiwan
nato
russia
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121713679_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_6f3f85383c6f4136e5bb82e5c6947cdf.jpg
Besides homeland defense, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s guidance, provided to congressional national security committees:: Hegseth’s interim guidance added that NATO must take on “far greater” burden sharing now that the US will be reorienting its priorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/trumps-defense-budget-proposal-to-russia--china-aims-to-give-us-military-edge--ex-us-marine-1121601199.html
indo-pacific
taiwan
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121713679_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_016dd1126064956726e4dcf9a93bc5c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us interim national defense strategic guidance, what is contained in the interim national defense strategic guidance, does interim national defense strategic guidance single out china as main pacing threat
us interim national defense strategic guidance, what is contained in the interim national defense strategic guidance, does interim national defense strategic guidance single out china as main pacing threat

Pentagon’s Playbook: Leaked Memo Names New Potential Threats

13:07 GMT 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaChina's national flag is displayed next to the Pentagon logo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 7, 2012.
China's national flag is displayed next to the Pentagon logo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 7, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A new nine-page document outlines priorities for senior Pentagon officials and a vision for achieving them, according to The Washington Post. The Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance reportedly closely mirrors the Trump administration's conservative "Project 2025" from the Heritage Foundation.
Besides homeland defense, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s guidance, provided to congressional national security committees::
Reorients the US military architecture toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Singles out China as the “sole pacing threat.”
Offers an animated scenario of reaction to a potential invasion of Taiwan by China.
Leaves containing the alleged “Russia threat” as well as perceived threats from North Korea and Iran largely to European allies.
Assumes “risk in other theaters” in Europe and the “near abroad,” including Greenland and the Panama Canal.
Deprioritizes militant threats in the Middle East and Africa, with shifted focus to counterterrorism missions against groups with the capability and intent to strike the US.
Hegseth’s interim guidance added that NATO must take on “far greater” burden sharing now that the US will be reorienting its priorities.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2025
Analysis
Trump’s Defense Budget Proposal to Russia & China Aims to Give US Military Edge – Ex-US Marine
26 February, 12:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала