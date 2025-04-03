https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/how-could-trump-tackle-trap-set-up-by-europe-1121737493.html
How Could Trump Tackle Trap Set by Europe?
How Could Trump Tackle Trap Set by Europe?
The US president earlier said that "from the standpoint of America, the EU treats us very, very unfairly, very badly."
Trump could get out of the trap if he "masters enough political will" and doesn't "put up with the US foreign policy strategy of the Cold War era," Yakovenko, who is also head of the Russian Security Council's Expert Advisory Committee on global problems and international security, stressed.
The US president earlier said that “from the standpoint of America, the EU treats us very, very unfairly, very badly."
The US’ European allies have set a trap for the Donald Trump administration to contain its “drastic” foreign policy shift, Alexander Yakovenko, deputy head of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, told Sputnik.
Trump could get out of the trap if he "masters enough political will" and doesn’t "put up with the US foreign policy strategy of the Cold War era," Yakovenko, who is also head of the Russian Security Council's Expert Advisory Committee on global problems and international security, stressed.
The expert noted that the US’ Cold War era-based foreign policy perfectly suits European elites, who want Trump back into "the fold of the historical West, as we have known it over the past 80 years."
The European elites are unwilling to change "their mentality and their world view, they’d rather live in the world of their own, which I think doesn’t exist any longer," Yakovenko emphasized.