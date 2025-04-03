https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/trump-no-dump-why-impose-tariffs-on-uninhabited-heard-and-mcdonald-islands--1121737953.html
Trump No Dump: Why Impose Tariffs on Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands?
Trump No Dump: Why Impose Tariffs on Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands?
The US president recently hit the world's most remote islands, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, with a 10% tariff, The Guardian reports.
While the world's community was laughing at Trump's decision, here's what was hidden behind the curtains: ▪️Despite no buildings or human habitation, the US imported $1.4m (A$2.23m) worth of goods from these islands in 2022, mainly "machinery and electrical" imports ▪️Over the past five years, US imports from the Heard Island and McDonald Islands ranged from $15,000 to $325,000 per year ▪️The United States also imported consumer goods and vegetables from the islands.
While the world's community was laughing at Trump's decision, here's what was hidden behind the curtains:
▪️Despite no buildings or human habitation, the US imported $1.4m (A$2.23m) worth of goods from these islands in 2022, mainly “machinery and electrical” imports
▪️Over the past five years, US imports from the Heard Island and McDonald Islands ranged from $15,000 to $325,000 per year
▪️The United States also imported consumer goods and vegetables from the islands.