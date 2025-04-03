https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/eu-preparing-countermeasures-to-20-us-tariffs-on-european-goods-1121735825.html

EU Preparing Countermeasures to 20% US Tariffs on European Goods

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump referred to his move to slap tariffs on 180 countries and territories as a “declaration of economic independence.”

2025-04-03T07:54+0000

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic is in constant contact with American partners, she added.On Wednesday, Trump announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries. The base rate will be 10%, but as Trump noted, the US will charge approximately half of the tariffs that other countries impose on American goods.Later, the White House said that the US will impose a 10% tariff on all foreign imports on April 5, while higher tariffs for countries with the largest trade deficits will take effect on April 9.

