https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/eu-preparing-countermeasures-to-20-us-tariffs-on-european-goods-1121735825.html
EU Preparing Countermeasures to 20% US Tariffs on European Goods
EU Preparing Countermeasures to 20% US Tariffs on European Goods
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump referred to his move to slap tariffs on 180 countries and territories as a “declaration of economic independence.”
2025-04-03T07:54+0000
2025-04-03T07:54+0000
2025-04-03T07:57+0000
world
us
european union (eu)
donald trump
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104865/94/1048659431_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_86637722cfa425c5467f3664c5255961.jpg
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic is in constant contact with American partners, she added.On Wednesday, Trump announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries. The base rate will be 10%, but as Trump noted, the US will charge approximately half of the tariffs that other countries impose on American goods.Later, the White House said that the US will impose a 10% tariff on all foreign imports on April 5, while higher tariffs for countries with the largest trade deficits will take effect on April 9.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/sweeping--relentless-unpacking-trumps-tariffs-1121732482.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104865/94/1048659431_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4db3a58335e685507b858fc8c8d7eb14.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, tariffs
EU Preparing Countermeasures to 20% US Tariffs on European Goods
07:54 GMT 03.04.2025 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 03.04.2025)
US President Donald Trump referred to his move to slap tariffs on 180 countries and territories as a “declaration of economic independence.”
"We are prepared to respond, we are finalizing the first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel and we are now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our business if negotiations fail," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Samarkand.
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic is in constant contact with American partners, she added.
On Wednesday, Trump announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs
on imports from other countries. The base rate will be 10%, but as Trump noted, the US will charge approximately half of the tariffs that other countries impose on American goods.
Later, the White House said that the US will impose a 10% tariff on all foreign imports on April 5, while higher tariffs for countries with the largest trade deficits will take effect on April 9.