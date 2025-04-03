International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Attacks Russian Energy Infrastructure in Violation of Moratorium
Ukraine Attacks Russian Energy Infrastructure in Violation of Moratorium
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian energy infrastructure FOUR TIMES despite the moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, the Defense Ministry said.
A branch of Russia's power company Rosseti was attacked in the Kursk region, leaving more than 1,200 consumers without power. Another Rosseti branch was attacked in the Belgorod region, leaving more than 1,700 consumers without power. In addition, the Vasilyevka electrical substation was attacked in the Zaporozhye region, and the Svatovo gas distribution station in Lugansk, where the gas supply to more than 11,000 consumers was cut off. c
Ukraine Attacks Russian Energy Infrastructure in Violation of Moratorium

11:33 GMT 03.04.2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian energy infrastructure FOUR TIMES despite the moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, the Defense Ministry said.
A branch of Russia's power company Rosseti was attacked in the Kursk region, leaving more than 1,200 consumers without power.
Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas measuring station with HIMARS - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure
28 March, 11:07 GMT
Another Rosseti branch was attacked in the Belgorod region, leaving more than 1,700 consumers without power. In addition, the Vasilyevka electrical substation was attacked in the Zaporozhye region, and the Svatovo gas distribution station in Lugansk, where the gas supply to more than 11,000 consumers was cut off. c
