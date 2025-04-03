https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/ukraine-attacks-russian-energy-infrastructure-amid-moratorium-1121736683.html

Ukraine Attacks Russian Energy Infrastructure in Violation of Moratorium

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian energy infrastructure FOUR TIMES despite the moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, the Defense Ministry said.

A branch of Russia's power company Rosseti was attacked in the Kursk region, leaving more than 1,200 consumers without power. Another Rosseti branch was attacked in the Belgorod region, leaving more than 1,700 consumers without power. In addition, the Vasilyevka electrical substation was attacked in the Zaporozhye region, and the Svatovo gas distribution station in Lugansk, where the gas supply to more than 11,000 consumers was cut off. c

