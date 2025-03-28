International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure
Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure
The Ukrainian regime effectively destroyed the Sudzha gas measurement station with a HIMARS strike, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"On March 28th, around 10:20, the Ukrainian regime carried out a double strike using, according to preliminary information, HIMARS MLRS rockets on the Sudzha gas measurement station. As a result, a large fire broke out, and the energy facility was virtually destroyed," the ministry specified.The ministry noted that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued to attack Russian energy infrastructure. Strikes were carried out using drones of various types, as well as the HIMARS multiple rocket launch system.The ongoing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including the Sudzha gas measurement station, confirm that the Ukrainian regime's commitments to allegedly cease attacks on Russian civilian energy infrastructure are yet another trick by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Friday.
Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure

11:07 GMT 28.03.2025 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 28.03.2025)
The Ukrainian regime effectively destroyed the Sudzha gas measurement station with a HIMARS strike, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"On March 28th, around 10:20, the Ukrainian regime carried out a double strike using, according to preliminary information, HIMARS MLRS rockets on the Sudzha gas measurement station. As a result, a large fire broke out, and the energy facility was virtually destroyed," the ministry specified.
The ministry noted that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued to attack Russian energy infrastructure. Strikes were carried out using drones of various types, as well as the HIMARS multiple rocket launch system.
The ongoing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including the Sudzha gas measurement station, confirm that the Ukrainian regime's commitments to allegedly cease attacks on Russian civilian energy infrastructure are yet another trick by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Friday.
