https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/himars-attack-on-sudzha-gas-station-reveals-ukraines-continued-assault-on-russian-infrastructure-1121704697.html

Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian regime effectively destroyed the Sudzha gas measurement station with a HIMARS strike, the Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-03-28T11:07+0000

2025-03-28T11:07+0000

2025-03-28T11:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

ministry of defense

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russian ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1c/1121704540_0:3:1254:708_1920x0_80_0_0_35e5a5a834b8f5df653d408989663183.jpg

"On March 28th, around 10:20, the Ukrainian regime carried out a double strike using, according to preliminary information, HIMARS MLRS rockets on the Sudzha gas measurement station. As a result, a large fire broke out, and the energy facility was virtually destroyed," the ministry specified.The ministry noted that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued to attack Russian energy infrastructure. Strikes were carried out using drones of various types, as well as the HIMARS multiple rocket launch system.The ongoing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including the Sudzha gas measurement station, confirm that the Ukrainian regime's commitments to allegedly cease attacks on Russian civilian energy infrastructure are yet another trick by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/ukraines-mps-back-putins-proposal-to-put-ukraine-under-temporary-international-administration--1121703527.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas measuring station with HIMARS Sputnik International Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas measuring station with HIMARS 2025-03-28T11:07+0000 true PT0M35S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, kursk region, sudzha gas measuring station, ukraine crisis , ukraine conflict, war in ukraine