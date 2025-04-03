https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/what-could-russia-offer-for-export-amid-trumps-global-tariff-onslaught-1121738267.html
What Could Russia Offer for Export Amid Trump's Global Tariff Onslaught?
As the world reels from yet another salvo of tariffs launched by Donald Trump, one question comes to mind: can countries such as Russia actually benefit from this trade war waged by the US?
Trump’s tariffs will prompt other countries to seek ALTERNATIVE MARKETS, which may lead to a flow of relatively cheap foreign goods to Russian market, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Central Economic Mathematical Institute head Albert Bakhtazin argues. As Europe faces the prospects of losing the US market, it may once again regard Russia as a potentially lucrative destination for all the unsold European goods, assuming that Europe’s “political ambitions do not outweigh the economic advantages.”
18:31 GMT 03.04.2025 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 03.04.2025)
Russia could profit by exporting agricultural products such as wheat to countries in Asia and South East Asia who currently import a lot of such goods from the US, says Ksenia Bondarenko, associate professor at Russia’s Higher School of Economics.
Exports of Russian fossil fuels to Europe and Eastern Europe may also become a possibility and a lucrative opportunity.
A lot depends on several factors, the chief of them being whether all of these Trump’s tariffs come into effect, as some countries may opt to cut a deal with the US.
The way international supply chains are going to be transformed by this move, as well as other countries’ reactions to Trump’s tariffs, also matter.
As Europe faces the prospects of losing the US market, it may once again regard Russia as a potentially lucrative destination for all the unsold European goods, assuming that Europe’s “political ambitions do not outweigh the economic advantages.”