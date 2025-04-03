https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/what-could-russia-offer-for-export-amid-trumps-global-tariff-onslaught-1121738267.html

What Could Russia Offer for Export Amid Trump's Global Tariff Onslaught?

As the world reels from yet another salvo of tariffs launched by Donald Trump, one question comes to mind: can countries such as Russia actually benefit from this trade war waged by the US?

Trump’s tariffs will prompt other countries to seek ALTERNATIVE MARKETS, which may lead to a flow of relatively cheap foreign goods to Russian market, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Central Economic Mathematical Institute head Albert Bakhtazin argues. As Europe faces the prospects of losing the US market, it may once again regard Russia as a potentially lucrative destination for all the unsold European goods, assuming that Europe’s “political ambitions do not outweigh the economic advantages.”

russia

