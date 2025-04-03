https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/withdrawing-from-iss-hungary-is-opting-out-of-globalist-institutions--expert-1121737003.html
Withdrawing From IСС Hungary Is ‘Opting Out’ of Globalist Institutions – Expert
Withdrawing From IСС Hungary Is ‘Opting Out’ of Globalist Institutions – Expert
By choosing to withdraw from International Criminal Court, Hungary shows its policy is “in line with the thinking of the Trump administration," Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
“It's obviously a major development because this is the first NATO and EU country that had signed on to the ICC, had signed onto the Rome Statute and is now withdrawing," says Dr. George Szamuely.
