International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/withdrawing-from-iss-hungary-is-opting-out-of-globalist-institutions--expert-1121737003.html
Withdrawing From IСС Hungary Is ‘Opting Out’ of Globalist Institutions – Expert
Withdrawing From IСС Hungary Is ‘Opting Out’ of Globalist Institutions – Expert
Sputnik International
By choosing to withdraw from International Criminal Court, Hungary shows its policy is “in line with the thinking of the Trump administration," Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
2025-04-03T12:38+0000
2025-04-03T12:38+0000
world
hungary
icc
international criminal court (icc)
global policy institute (gpi)
george szamuely
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c03d282edf316901cb4f7291b7f9f8.jpg
“It's obviously a major development because this is the first NATO and EU country that had signed on to the ICC, had signed onto the Rome Statute and is now withdrawing," says Dr. George Szamuely.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c44b5a2c2434f5baac897b7733ea653.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
icc hungary, hungary withdraws from icc, icc hungary withdrawal
icc hungary, hungary withdraws from icc, icc hungary withdrawal

Withdrawing From IСС Hungary Is ‘Opting Out’ of Globalist Institutions – Expert

12:38 GMT 03.04.2025
© AP Photo / Peter DejongExterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
By choosing to withdraw from International Criminal Court, Hungary shows its policy is “in line with the thinking of the Trump administration," Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
“It's obviously a major development because this is the first NATO and EU country that had signed on to the ICC, had signed onto the Rome Statute and is now withdrawing," says Dr. George Szamuely.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала