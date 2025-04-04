https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/how-could-trumps-tariffs-speed-up-demise-of-us-dollar-1121741468.html
How Could Trump's Tariffs Speed Up Demise of US Dollar?
How Could Trump's Tariffs Speed Up Demise of US Dollar?
Trump's presentation of his tariff charts also failed to "adequately allay global market fears" as it remains unclear exactly what tariffs some countries will end up facing, says veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
"At the root of seeking to de-dollarize is the understandably natural response to intimidation tactics, which the new tariffs regime is seen to be by many across the globe," Goncharoff notes.Washington's use of such tactics simply diminishes the value of any "alliance or non-alliance" with the US, he explains.US attempts to sanction countries that prefer to trade with other nations, using their respective currencies instead of US dollars, also does not endear the United States to them."Personally, I am of the opinion that this latest 'Öpus Magna' from the Washington administration may have irretrievably broken the proverbial camel's back for the future of the US dollar, weaponized as it is and looks to remain."
13:54 GMT 04.04.2025 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 04.04.2025)
Trump’s presentation of his tariff charts also failed to “adequately allay global market fears” as it remains unclear exactly what tariffs some countries will end up facing, says veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
“At the root of seeking to de-dollarize is the understandably natural response to intimidation tactics, which the new tariffs regime is seen to be by many across the globe,” Goncharoff notes.
Washington’s use of such tactics simply diminishes the value of any “alliance or non-alliance” with the US, he explains.
US attempts to sanction countries that prefer to trade with other nations, using their respective currencies instead of US dollars, also does not endear the United States to them.
“Personally, I am of the opinion that this latest 'Öpus Magna' from the Washington administration may have irretrievably broken the proverbial camel's back for the future of the US dollar, weaponized as it is and looks to remain.”