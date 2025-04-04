https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/how-could-trumps-tariffs-speed-up-demise-of-us-dollar-1121741468.html

How Could Trump's Tariffs Speed Up Demise of US Dollar?

How Could Trump's Tariffs Speed Up Demise of US Dollar?

Sputnik International

Trump’s presentation of his tariff charts also failed to “adequately allay global market fears” as it remains unclear exactly what tariffs some countries will end up facing, says eteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.

2025-04-04T13:54+0000

2025-04-04T13:54+0000

2025-04-04T14:02+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

tariffs

dedollarisation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

“At the root of seeking to de-dollarize is the understandably natural response to intimidation tactics, which the new tariffs regime is seen to be by many across the globe,” Goncharoff notes.Washington’s use of such tactics simply diminishes the value of any “alliance or non-alliance” with the US, he explains.US attempts to sanction countries that prefer to trade with other nations, using their respective currencies instead of US dollars, also does not endear the United States to them.“Personally, I am of the opinion that this latest 'Öpus Magna' from the Washington administration may have irretrievably broken the proverbial camel's back for the future of the US dollar, weaponized as it is and looks to remain.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/us-imposes-tariffs-on-all-countries---trump-1121735049.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump tariffs, us dollar decline, dedollarization 2025