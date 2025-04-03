International
US Imposes Tariffs on All Countries - Trump
The United States will impose a 10 percent tariff on all foreign imports starting April 5, with higher tariffs for countries with which the US has the the largest trade deficits starting April 9, the White House said in a statement.
"President [Donald] Trump will impose a 10% tariff on all countries. This will take effect April 5, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. President Trump will impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline. This will take effect April 9, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT," the statement said.The United States will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles effective midnight, US President Donald Trump announced.The US president has the power to raise reciprocal tariffs in case the trading partners decide to respond, the White House added."Today’s IEEPA Order also contains modification authority, allowing President Trump to increase the tariff if trading partners retaliate or decrease the tariffs if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters,” the statement said.The White House clarified that the US will not impose tariffs on imported goods that are critical to manufacturing and national security, like steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles, as well as bullion and energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/sweeping--relentless-unpacking-trumps-tariffs-1121732482.html
US Imposes Tariffs on All Countries - Trump

02:38 GMT 03.04.2025 (Updated: 05:38 GMT 03.04.2025)
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington
Subscribe
Anatoly Dontsov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will impose a 10 percent tariff on all foreign imports starting April 5, with higher tariffs for countries with which the US has the the largest trade deficits starting April 9, the White House said in a statement.
"President [Donald] Trump will impose a 10% tariff on all countries. This will take effect April 5, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. President Trump will impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline. This will take effect April 9, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT," the statement said.

The United States will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles effective midnight, US President Donald Trump announced.
"Effective at midnight, we will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles," Trump said during a ceremony at the White House.
Sweeping & Relentless: Unpacking Trump’s Tariffs
The US president has the power to raise reciprocal tariffs in case the trading partners decide to respond, the White House added.
"Today’s IEEPA Order also contains modification authority, allowing President Trump to increase the tariff if trading partners retaliate or decrease the tariffs if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters,” the statement said.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick holds a chart as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington
"My advice to every country right now is: do not retaliate. Sit back. Take it in. Let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation. If you don't retaliate, this is the high watermark," US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told Fox News.

The White House clarified that the US will not impose tariffs on imported goods that are critical to manufacturing and national security, like steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles, as well as bullion and energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States.
