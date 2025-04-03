https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/us-imposes-tariffs-on-all-countries---trump-1121735049.html

US Imposes Tariffs on All Countries - Trump

The United States will impose a 10 percent tariff on all foreign imports starting April 5, with higher tariffs for countries with which the US has the the largest trade deficits starting April 9, the White House said in a statement.

"President [Donald] Trump will impose a 10% tariff on all countries. This will take effect April 5, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. President Trump will impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline. This will take effect April 9, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT," the statement said.The United States will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles effective midnight, US President Donald Trump announced.The US president has the power to raise reciprocal tariffs in case the trading partners decide to respond, the White House added."Today’s IEEPA Order also contains modification authority, allowing President Trump to increase the tariff if trading partners retaliate or decrease the tariffs if trading partners take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and align with the United States on economic and national security matters,” the statement said.The White House clarified that the US will not impose tariffs on imported goods that are critical to manufacturing and national security, like steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles, as well as bullion and energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States.

