ICC Should Be Dissolved And Recreated on Entirely Different Principles – Expert

"The International Criminal Court initiates a case against President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia is not a participant in this body, and immediately issues an arrest warrant," Augusto Zamora, professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid, tells Sputnik.

2025-04-04T12:43+0000

2025-04-04T12:43+0000

2025-04-04T12:44+0000

"This is absolutely racist, discriminatory, and indecent treatment," Zamora stresses.

