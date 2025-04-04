ICC Should Be Dissolved And Recreated on Entirely Different Principles – Expert
12:43 GMT 04.04.2025 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 04.04.2025)
"The International Criminal Court initiates a case against President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia is not a participant in this body, and immediately issues an arrest warrant," Augusto Zamora, professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid, tells Sputnik.
"When Israel committed barbarity in Gaza - a premeditated genocide - the ICC did nothing. Yet, when it came time to pass judgment on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, he was arrested within just two days," the professor adds.
"This is absolutely racist, discriminatory, and indecent treatment," Zamora stresses.