International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/icc-should-be-dissolved-and-recreated-on-entirely-different-principles--expert---1121740928.html
ICC Should Be Dissolved And Recreated on Entirely Different Principles – Expert
ICC Should Be Dissolved And Recreated on Entirely Different Principles – Expert
Sputnik International
"The International Criminal Court initiates a case against President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia is not a participant in this body, and immediately issues an arrest warrant," Augusto Zamora, professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid, tells Sputnik.
2025-04-04T12:43+0000
2025-04-04T12:44+0000
world
icc
international criminal court (icc)
rodrigo duterte
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg
"This is absolutely racist, discriminatory, and indecent treatment," Zamora stresses.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7044f8d4bdd9b27012356f4b88ba2de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
icc, international criminal court, international justice, war in gaza, duterte arrest
icc, international criminal court, international justice, war in gaza, duterte arrest

ICC Should Be Dissolved And Recreated on Entirely Different Principles – Expert

12:43 GMT 04.04.2025 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 04.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
"The International Criminal Court initiates a case against President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that Russia is not a participant in this body, and immediately issues an arrest warrant," Augusto Zamora, professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid, tells Sputnik.
"When Israel committed barbarity in Gaza - a premeditated genocide - the ICC did nothing. Yet, when it came time to pass judgment on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, he was arrested within just two days," the professor adds.
"This is absolutely racist, discriminatory, and indecent treatment," Zamora stresses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала