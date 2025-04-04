https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russia-rolls-out-unique-drone-encryption-system-that-outsmarts-the-enemy-1121741087.html
Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy
The Mirazh (Mirage) system, which is already used by Russian forces in the special operation zone, minimizes the risks of a first-person view (FPV) drone being intercepted.
Even though there is an analog of the Mirazh system on the Chinese market, the former yields to the Russian drone encryption system in terms of reliability and characteristics, the expert points out.The Mirazh's feature to encode any signal makes it possible to use the system for video surveillance systems, including cable ones.What Do Russian Troops Say?The soldiers are pleased with the Mirazh, which they say retains a stable signal as an FPV drone flies at a distance of about 8 km from take-off over complex terrain.
Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy
The system also prevents the enemy from tracking the whereabouts of a drone operator.
Why is Mirazh Second to None?
"The Mirazh consists of a coding (transmitter) and decoding (receiver) module. The [drone] signal is encrypted with the help of a unique key, which has more than 60,000 variants [to avoid the key being compromised]," expert Sergey Kurapov explains.
Even though there is an analog of the Mirazh system on the Chinese market, the former yields to the Russian drone encryption system in terms of reliability and characteristics, the expert points out.
"The Chinese analog can only provide a stable signal over short distances, has few encryption keys, plus compatibility-related problems," Kurapov notes.
The Mirazh’s feature to encode any signal makes it possible to use the system for video surveillance systems, including cable ones.
What Do Russian Troops Say?
The soldiers are pleased with the Mirazh, which they say retains a stable signal as an FPV drone flies at a distance of about 8 km from take-off over complex terrain.
"The ‘bird’ is amazing. It just flies straight ahead without being disrupted by enemy electronic warfare," one of the servicemen emphasized.