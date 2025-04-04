International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russia-rolls-out-unique-drone-encryption-system-that-outsmarts-the-enemy-1121741087.html
Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy
Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy
Sputnik International
The Mirazh (Mirage) system, which is already used by Russian forces in the special operation zone, minimizes the risks of a first-person view (FPV) drone being intercepted.
2025-04-04T13:18+0000
2025-04-04T13:18+0000
russia
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7122988b92eb64f9c89320abbe410330.jpg
The system also prevents the enemy from tracking the whereabouts of a drone operator.Why is Mirazh Second to None?Even though there is an analog of the Mirazh system on the Chinese market, the former yields to the Russian drone encryption system in terms of reliability and characteristics, the expert points out.The Mirazh’s feature to encode any signal makes it possible to use the system for video surveillance systems, including cable ones.What Do Russian Troops Say?The soldiers are pleased with the Mirazh, which they say retains a stable signal as an FPV drone flies at a distance of about 8 km from take-off over complex terrain.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/cost-effective-and-battle-tested-why-russias-supercam-s350-outperforms-western-drones-1121558796.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6060d2c79ff1b182c5165085a3c5f41a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, the mirazh drone encryption system, chinese market, first-person view (fpv) drone
russian forces, the mirazh drone encryption system, chinese market, first-person view (fpv) drone

Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy

13:18 GMT 04.04.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone
A Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Mirazh (Mirage) system, which is already used by Russian forces in the special operation zone, minimizes the risks of a first-person view (FPV) drone being intercepted.
The system also prevents the enemy from tracking the whereabouts of a drone operator.

Why is Mirazh Second to None?

"The Mirazh consists of a coding (transmitter) and decoding (receiver) module. The [drone] signal is encrypted with the help of a unique key, which has more than 60,000 variants [to avoid the key being compromised]," expert Sergey Kurapov explains.

Even though there is an analog of the Mirazh system on the Chinese market, the former yields to the Russian drone encryption system in terms of reliability and characteristics, the expert points out.

"The Chinese analog can only provide a stable signal over short distances, has few encryption keys, plus compatibility-related problems," Kurapov notes.

The Mirazh’s feature to encode any signal makes it possible to use the system for video surveillance systems, including cable ones.

What Do Russian Troops Say?

The soldiers are pleased with the Mirazh, which they say retains a stable signal as an FPV drone flies at a distance of about 8 km from take-off over complex terrain.

"The ‘bird’ is amazing. It just flies straight ahead without being disrupted by enemy electronic warfare," one of the servicemen emphasized.

A Supercam military drone in the Avdeyevka skies - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2025
Military
Cost-Effective And Battle-Tested: Why Russia’s Supercam S350 Outperforms Western Drones
12 February, 11:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала