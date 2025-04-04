https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russia-rolls-out-unique-drone-encryption-system-that-outsmarts-the-enemy-1121741087.html

Russia Rolls Out Unique Drone Encryption System That Outsmarts the Enemy

The Mirazh (Mirage) system, which is already used by Russian forces in the special operation zone, minimizes the risks of a first-person view (FPV) drone being intercepted.

The system also prevents the enemy from tracking the whereabouts of a drone operator.Why is Mirazh Second to None?Even though there is an analog of the Mirazh system on the Chinese market, the former yields to the Russian drone encryption system in terms of reliability and characteristics, the expert points out.The Mirazh’s feature to encode any signal makes it possible to use the system for video surveillance systems, including cable ones.What Do Russian Troops Say?The soldiers are pleased with the Mirazh, which they say retains a stable signal as an FPV drone flies at a distance of about 8 km from take-off over complex terrain.

