Cost-Effective And Battle-Tested: Why Russia’s Supercam S350 Outperforms Western Drones
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Supercam military drone in the Avdeyevka skies
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Subscribe
For the first time, Russia will present its light-class, maneuverable, aircraft-type Supercam S350 UAV at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
Here’s why it’s beating the competition:
Advanced surveillance: Equipped with high-definition video and thermal cameras, the Supercam S350 can detect targets 1,200 meters away without being noticed.
Affordable and effective: Unlike Israeli or US-made UAVs, the Russian drone offers high performance at a lower cost, making it a more accessible option for military operations.
Long-range communication: With a 70 km video communication range, the Supercam S350 can operate in remote areas, providing a constant flow of data to operators without losing connection.
Ninja-like stealth: The UAV is powered by an electric motor, enabling it to fly almost silently –perfect for covert missions. Its stealthy nature makes it a key asset for intelligence gathering.
Durable and modular: The drone can be launched using a catapult and safely lands with a parachute, allowing for quick deployment and recovery in the field.
Battle-tested: Proven in the Special Military Operation area, the Supercam S350 has helped destroy enemy vehicles like Bradley APCs, M777 howitzers, Patriot missile systems, HIMARS and Vampire MLRS, and more.
12 August 2024, 14:25 GMT