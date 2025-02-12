International
Cost-Effective And Battle-Tested: Why Russia’s Supercam S350 Outperforms Western Drones
For the first time, Russia will present its light-class, maneuverable, aircraft-type Supercam S350 UAV at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
Here’s why it’s beating the competition:
For the first time, Russia will present its light-class, maneuverable, aircraft-type Supercam S350 UAV at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s why it’s beating the competition:

Advanced surveillance: Equipped with high-definition video and thermal cameras, the Supercam S350 can detect targets 1,200 meters away without being noticed.
Affordable and effective: Unlike Israeli or US-made UAVs, the Russian drone offers high performance at a lower cost, making it a more accessible option for military operations.
Long-range communication: With a 70 km video communication range, the Supercam S350 can operate in remote areas, providing a constant flow of data to operators without losing connection.
Ninja-like stealth: The UAV is powered by an electric motor, enabling it to fly almost silently –perfect for covert missions. Its stealthy nature makes it a key asset for intelligence gathering.
Durable and modular: The drone can be launched using a catapult and safely lands with a parachute, allowing for quick deployment and recovery in the field.
Battle-tested: Proven in the Special Military Operation area, the Supercam S350 has helped destroy enemy vehicles like Bradley APCs, M777 howitzers, Patriot missile systems, HIMARS and Vampire MLRS, and more.
