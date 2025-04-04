https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/south-koreas-constitutional-court-upholds-impeachment-of-countrys-president-1121739068.html

South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of the country's President Yoon Suk-yeol, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled to accept the country's parliament's request to impeach the president, which means the final removal of Yoon from office.On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, accusing the opposition of plotting a "rebellion," but parliament defied his order and voted to lift martial law. Yoon complied and later apologized. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his actions.

