International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/south-koreas-constitutional-court-upholds-impeachment-of-countrys-president-1121739068.html
South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President
South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President
Sputnik International
The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of the country's President Yoon Suk-yeol, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.
2025-04-04T09:40+0000
2025-04-04T02:50+0000
asia
south korea
yoon suk yeol
koreas
impeachment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121739133_0:0:3015:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_466f3b908d1146f1666b32e359cfb3f0.jpg
The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled to accept the country's parliament's request to impeach the president, which means the final removal of Yoon from office.On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, accusing the opposition of plotting a "rebellion," but parliament defied his order and voted to lift martial law. Yoon complied and later apologized. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his actions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/coups-assassinations-jail-and-suicide-unenviable-fates-of-south-koreas-fallen-presidents-1121082917.html
south korea
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121739133_217:0:2897:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_30c40832efd694fe7e21e1abbf4a43ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president

South Korea's Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment of Country's President

09:40 GMT 04.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manSouth Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of the country's President Yoon Suk-yeol, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.
The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled to accept the country's parliament's request to impeach the president, which means the final removal of Yoon from office.
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, accusing the opposition of plotting a "rebellion," but parliament defied his order and voted to lift martial law. Yoon complied and later apologized.
On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his actions.
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul Thursday, May 25, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2024
Asia
Coups, Assassinations, Jail and Suicide: Unenviable Fates of South Korea's Fallen Presidents
3 December 2024, 20:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала