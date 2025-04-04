https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/why-american-companies-are-missing-out-on-russias-hidden-goldmine-1121741369.html

Why American Companies Are Missing Out on Russia’s Hidden Goldmine

Why American Companies Are Missing Out on Russia’s Hidden Goldmine

Sputnik International

American businessman John Robert Sutton shares why Russia’s future might SHOCK the West.

2025-04-04T21:00+0000

2025-04-04T21:00+0000

2025-04-04T21:00+0000

world

russia

moscow

us

business

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121740759_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac58a4e53fb83eed8be62b89dc76494.jpg

From cutting-edge tech and rich culture to untapped superfood markets - is Russia the next big thing for US investors? Full of bold predictions, controversial opinions, and surprising facts about Russia’s modernization and America's internal decline. Don't miss this unfiltered take from the heart of Moscow!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Interview with John Robert Sutton, American entrepreneur Sputnik International Interview with John Robert Sutton, American entrepreneur 2025-04-04T21:00+0000 true PT25M46S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, american businessman in russia, us businessmen in russia, sanctions, russia's goldmine, american companies