Why American Companies Are Missing Out on Russia’s Hidden Goldmine
Why American Companies Are Missing Out on Russia’s Hidden Goldmine
American businessman John Robert Sutton shares why Russia’s future might SHOCK the West.
From cutting-edge tech and rich culture to untapped superfood markets - is Russia the next big thing for US investors? Full of bold predictions, controversial opinions, and surprising facts about Russia’s modernization and America's internal decline. Don't miss this unfiltered take from the heart of Moscow!
Interview with John Robert Sutton, American entrepreneur
Interview with John Robert Sutton, American entrepreneur
American businessman John Robert Sutton shares why Russia’s future might SHOCK the West.
From cutting-edge tech and rich culture to untapped superfood markets - is Russia the next big thing for US investors?
Full of bold predictions, controversial opinions, and surprising facts about Russia’s modernization and America's internal decline.
Don't miss this unfiltered take from the heart of Moscow!