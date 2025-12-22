https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-senior-military-official-killed-1123343623.html

Russian Senior Military Official Killed in Moscow

A criminal case has been opened in Moscow over the murder of a serviceperson, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"A criminal case has been opened in Moscow over the murder of a serviceperson," Petrenko said. The investigation is working out various versions of the murder, with one of them being related to the organization of the crime by the Ukrainian special services, the spokeswoman said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that one person was injured in an incident in the south of Moscow, a car was damaged, and a criminal case was opened.

