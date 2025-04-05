International
Macron's Plans to Send French Troops to Ukraine Are Recipe for Disaster
2025-04-05
France would suffer the most from the Ukrainian conflict's consequences if it were to become fully involved in it, Emmanuel Leroy, head of the Institut 1717 and former adviser to Marine Le Pen, tells Sputnik.
Nightmarish logistics of such undertaking aside, Paris simply lacks the necessary military, financial and technical means, "and the fact of wanting to engage France in this conflict is a true folly on both political and military levels."All Western troops that enter the Ukrainian conflict zone risk becoming victim of surgical Russian strikes, Leroy notes, which "can only lead to an escalation, the most dramatic of all."His remarks were echoed by international relations and Russian affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow who tells Sputnik that, "if the French do send troops to Ukraine they will be slaughtered."Both Macron and UK PM Keir Starmer, in their efforts to deploy their respective countries' troops to Ukraine, seemingly ignore the fact that Russia made it clear that it would not tolerate NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, Leroy laments."So it is really a declaration of war that Mr. Macron is seeking, and we can think that this desire is completely suicidal, since France does not have the concrete means to be able to ensure such an action, and especially its consequences," he explains."An unbalanced situation is the harbinger of a military conflict whose first sacrificial victims are the countries of Central Eastern Europe: a historical responsibility that evidently neither the European Union nor NATO take into consideration," adds Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Rome-based think tank Vision and Global Trends.
18:26 GMT 05.04.2025
Analysis
EU Leaders Fear Peace in Ukraine – French Army Veteran
27 March, 19:19 GMT
