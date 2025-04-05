https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/national-rally-preparing-to-safeguard-le-pens-path-to-presidency---lawmaker-1121743033.html

Marine Le Pen's Fight for 2027 Presidential Election: National Rally Refuses to Back Down

The National Rally (RN) party will continue serving as the voice of millions of French citizens who support RN parliamentary faction leader Marine Le Pen by fighting for her return to the presidential race in 2027 despite her recent conviction, Thierry Mariani, an RN party member, told Sputnik.

On Monday, a Parisian court convicted Marine Le Pen of embezzling European Parliament funds by employing fictitious assistants for party members. She was sentenced to a five-year ban from running for public office, effective immediately, as well as to four years in prison, including two years suspended and the other two to be served with an electronic bracelet outside of jail. He argued that the ruling raised questions about the motivations behind the legal proceedings and the broader implications for democracy in France. Mariani insisted that Le Pen's case was weaponized by her political opponents to undermine her candidacy. According to him, the timing of the ruling could be seen as an effort to sideline Le Pen and her party at the next presidential election. According to the RN lawmaker, Le Pen remains resolute in her commitment to "fight to the end" as legal avenues are still open, with an appeal expected in spring 2026. The National Rally recognizes that the battle has extended beyond the courtroom, Mariani said. He said the party needed to continue mobilizing its voter base and ensuring that their voices are heard. "The real battle is one of mobilization. Eleven million voters chose the National Rally in the last election. Their voices must be heard," Mariani concluded. Le Pen said she would appeal the ban on public office with France's Constitutional Council and the European Court of Human Rights. She said she hoped the sentence would be overturned in time for the election.

