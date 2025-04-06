International
Houthis Claim Attack on USS Harry Truman, US Warships
Houthis Claim Attack on USS Harry Truman, US Warships
Shia movement Ansar Allah, which rules northern Yemen, attacked warships in the northern Red Sea, including a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"Over the last few hours, the missile and UAV forces, with the participation of the naval forces, clashed with a number of these warships in the northern Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier 'Truman' with a number of cruise missiles and drones," the Houthi military spokesman said in a statement.As Saree noted, the movement struck a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman.Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.
Houthis Claim Attack on USS Harry Truman, US Warships

00:59 GMT 06.04.2025 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 06.04.2025)
Shia movement Ansar Allah, which rules northern Yemen, attacked warships in the northern Red Sea, including a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"Over the last few hours, the missile and UAV forces, with the participation of the naval forces, clashed with a number of these warships in the northern Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier 'Truman' with a number of cruise missiles and drones," the Houthi military spokesman said in a statement.
As Saree noted, the movement struck a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman.

"The naval force of the Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the American supply ship, the aircraft carrier 'Truman' with a ballistic missile," the statement says.

Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.
