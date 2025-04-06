https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/houthis-claim-attack-on-uss-harry-truman-us-warships-1121746312.html

Houthis Claim Attack on USS Harry Truman, US Warships

Houthis Claim Attack on USS Harry Truman, US Warships

Sputnik International

Shia movement Ansar Allah, which rules northern Yemen, attacked warships in the northern Red Sea, including a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

2025-04-06T00:59+0000

2025-04-06T00:59+0000

2025-04-06T03:59+0000

world

houthi movement

ansar allah

war on yemen

yemen

uss harry truman

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg

"Over the last few hours, the missile and UAV forces, with the participation of the naval forces, clashed with a number of these warships in the northern Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier 'Truman' with a number of cruise missiles and drones," the Houthi military spokesman said in a statement.As Saree noted, the movement struck a supply vessel for the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman.Since March 15, the United States has launched dozens of strikes at Houthi-controlled northern and central Yemeni regions, including the capital of Sanaa. US President Donald Trump ordered decisive military action against the Houthis after they renewed attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/houthis-essentially-eliminated-us-carrier-group-from-asia-without-having-to-fire-a-shot--report-1121732869.html

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war on houthis, houthis attack us warships, can us win in yemen, can houthi destroy us aircraft