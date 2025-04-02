https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/houthis-essentially-eliminated-us-carrier-group-from-asia-without-having-to-fire-a-shot--report-1121732869.html
Houthis ‘Essentially Eliminated’ US Carrier Group From Asia ‘Without Having to Fire a Shot’ – Report
With the redeployment of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier from Asia to the Middle East, Yemen’s Houthi fighters are “tying up” two US carrier strike groups, undermining American plans against China in the Indo-Pacific, US defense news and analysis site 19fortyfive has grumbled.
"They have essentially eliminated the Carl Vinson from East Asia without having to fire a shot," 19fortyfive pointed out, warning that this severely undermines the US strategy for Taiwan, and benefits China.The deployment also “means that the Navy has actually pondered the unthinkable – that the Truman or the Vinson could be hit by a Houthi missile,” the outlet warned.“The stubborn Houthis have the missiles to make the Americans stay out of range,” presenting an unprecedented threat to US military power primed to take on defenseless countries like Iraq and Afghanistan."With the second carrier group in the region, US primacy worldwide with its 11 aircraft carriers is becoming less assured. Carriers like the USS Nimitz are retiring and one-third of US flat-tops can be in maintenance at any given time. Two in the Middle East hurts readiness in East Asia and the Houthis do not seem to be concerned that they could be attacked by another carrier battle group," the outlet said.
"They have essentially eliminated the Carl Vinson from East Asia without having to fire a shot," 19fortyfive pointed out, warning
that this severely undermines the US strategy for Taiwan, and benefits China.
The deployment also “means that the Navy has actually pondered the unthinkable – that the Truman or the Vinson could be hit by a Houthi missile,” the outlet warned.
“In the Middle East, an op-ended shooting war with the Houthis would be disastrous. It is limited in scope now, but a carrier hit would raise the stakes to Vietnam War or even World War Two-like combat posture,” the site predicted.
“The stubborn Houthis have the missiles to make the Americans stay out of range,” presenting an unprecedented threat to US military power primed to take on defenseless countries like Iraq and Afghanistan.
The outlet warned that even if the US sought to “eliminate” every fighter in the event of a successful carrier attack, it “would take a land warfare force of Marines, and there is no way this administration will ever have boots on the ground in the Middle East again.”
"With the second carrier group in the region, US primacy worldwide with its 11 aircraft carriers is becoming less assured. Carriers like the USS Nimitz are retiring and one-third of US flat-tops can be in maintenance at any given time. Two in the Middle East hurts readiness in East Asia and the Houthis do not seem to be concerned that they could be attacked by another carrier battle group," the outlet said.