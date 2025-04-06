https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/israel-detains-two-british-parliamentarians-1121746439.html
Israel Detains Two British Parliamentarians on Official Visit
Israeli authorities confirmed they had barred two British parliamentarians from entering the country, claiming they planned to spread "anti-Israel rhetoric."
Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were banned from entering Israel after questioning revealed that the purpose of their visit was "to document Israeli security forces and spread hateful rhetoric against Israel," the publication said, citing the authority.As noted, during questioning by local law enforcement agencies, the British lawmakers claimed that they arrived in Israel together with two assistants as part of an official delegation from the British parliament. According to the newspaper, the politicians arrived in Israel from the English city of Luton.At the same time, the publication emphasized that none of the Israeli departments confirmed the arrival of such a delegation.
Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were banned from entering Israel after questioning revealed that the purpose of their visit was "to document Israeli security forces and spread hateful rhetoric against Israel," the publication said, citing the authority.
"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians," David Lammy reacted in an official statement.
UK Foreign secretary
As noted, during questioning by local law enforcement agencies, the British lawmakers claimed that they arrived in Israel together with two assistants as part of an official delegation from the British parliament. According to the newspaper, the politicians arrived in Israel from the English city of Luton.
At the same time, the publication emphasized that none of the Israeli departments confirmed the arrival of such a delegation.