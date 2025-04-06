https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/new-russia-us-contacts-upcoming-next-week--kremlins-envoy--1121748807.html
New Russia-US Contacts Upcoming Next Week- Kremlin’s Envoy
New Russia-US Contacts Upcoming Next Week- Kremlin’s Envoy
New contacts between Russia and the United States can be expected as early as next week, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Sunday.
Already next week," Dmitriev told Russia's media when asked when to expect next contacts between Russia and the US.Earlier this week, Dmitriev told reporters that on Wednesday-Thursday he held meetings in Washington with key officials of the administration of US President Donald Trump on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev added that during the talks they discussed restoring the relations between Russia and the United States, including economic cooperation, as well as the resumption of direct flights between the countries.
Already next week," Dmitriev told Russia's media when asked when to expect next contacts between Russia and the US.
Earlier this week, Dmitriev told reporters that on Wednesday-Thursday he held meetings in Washington with key officials of the administration of US President Donald Trump on the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev added that during the talks they discussed restoring the relations between Russia and the United States, including economic cooperation, as well as the resumption of direct flights between the countries.