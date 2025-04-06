International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/no-talks-yet-iran-stands-firm-on-mediated-negotiations-with-us-1121750922.html
No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US
No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US
Sputnik International
Iran has not yet held a single round of talks with the US on its nuclear program and continues to insist on a mediated negotiation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
2025-04-06T18:31+0000
2025-04-06T18:31+0000
world
middle east
donald trump
abbas araghchi
iran
us
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran bombings if it refuses a deal. "We have stated our position - we are in favor of the diplomatic path and negotiations, but via mediators. Of course, it should be emphasized that not a single round of such talks has been held yet," Araghchi said in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Telegram. The minister also said that the US "can only dream" of a deal with Iran similar to its 2003 with Libya, which back then agreed to give up its ambition to obtain weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/us-seriously-considering-irans-indirect-nuclear-talks-idea-as-trump-threatens-bombing--report-1121729938.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, iran nuclear deal, iran nuclear program
iran, us, iran nuclear deal, iran nuclear program

No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US

18:31 GMT 06.04.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not yet held a single round of talks with the US on its nuclear program and continues to insist on a mediated negotiation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran bombings if it refuses a deal.
"We have stated our position - we are in favor of the diplomatic path and negotiations, but via mediators. Of course, it should be emphasized that not a single round of such talks has been held yet," Araghchi said in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Telegram.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2025
World
US ‘Seriously Considering’ Iran’s Indirect Nuclear Talks Idea as Trump Threatens Bombing – Report
2 April, 11:40 GMT
The minister also said that the US "can only dream" of a deal with Iran similar to its 2003 with Libya, which back then agreed to give up its ambition to obtain weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала