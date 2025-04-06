https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/no-talks-yet-iran-stands-firm-on-mediated-negotiations-with-us-1121750922.html

No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US

No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US

Iran has not yet held a single round of talks with the US on its nuclear program and continues to insist on a mediated negotiation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran bombings if it refuses a deal. "We have stated our position - we are in favor of the diplomatic path and negotiations, but via mediators. Of course, it should be emphasized that not a single round of such talks has been held yet," Araghchi said in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Telegram. The minister also said that the US "can only dream" of a deal with Iran similar to its 2003 with Libya, which back then agreed to give up its ambition to obtain weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief.

