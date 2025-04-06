https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/no-talks-yet-iran-stands-firm-on-mediated-negotiations-with-us-1121750922.html
No Talks Yet: Iran Stands Firm on Mediated Negotiations With US
Iran has not yet held a single round of talks with the US on its nuclear program and continues to insist on a mediated negotiation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran bombings if it refuses a deal. "We have stated our position - we are in favor of the diplomatic path and negotiations, but via mediators. Of course, it should be emphasized that not a single round of such talks has been held yet," Araghchi said in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Telegram. The minister also said that the US "can only dream" of a deal with Iran similar to its 2003 with Libya, which back then agreed to give up its ambition to obtain weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran bombings if it refuses a deal.
"We have stated our position - we are in favor of the diplomatic path and negotiations, but via mediators. Of course, it should be emphasized that not a single round of such talks has been held yet," Araghchi said in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Telegram.
The minister also said that the US "can only dream
" of a deal with Iran similar to its 2003 with Libya, which back then agreed to give up its ambition to obtain weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief.