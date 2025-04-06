Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's NHL Record by Scoring 895th Goal

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/ovechkin-breaks-gretzkys-nhl-record-by-scoring-895th-goal-1121751217.html
18:38 GMT 06.04.2025 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 06.04.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington Capitals' Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin on Sunday overtook Canada's Wayne Gretzky as the top sniper in the regular championships of the National Hockey League (NHL) by scoring his 895th goal.
The 39-year-old scored his record-breaking goal in a game against the New York Islanders.
"What a day. Like I always say all the time, it is a team sport and without my boys, the whole organization, the fans, the trainers, coaches, I would never stand there and obviously I would never pass a great one. So, fellas, thank you very much. I love you so much … Thank you, [New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin] Ilya Sorokin, to let me score 895. Love you, brother. And the last thing, all of you fans from all over the world, Russians, we did it, boys. We did it," Ovechkin said at a ceremony held during the match.
Ovechkin's record now includes 895 goals in 1,487 games against Gretzky's 894 goals in 1,487 games.