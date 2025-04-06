https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/russia-not-on-us-tariff-list-because-of-negotiations-in-process--trumps-administration--1121750242.html
Russia Not on US Tariff List Because of Negotiations in Process – Trump’s Administration
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia was not included on the list of countries against which the United States is imposing tariffs, since Washington is currently engaged in negotiations with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
"Obviously, there is an ongoing negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president [Donald Trump] made the decision not to conflate the two issues. It does not mean that Russia will be treated wildly different than any other country," Hassett told ABC News.