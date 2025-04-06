International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/russia-not-on-us-tariff-list-because-of-negotiations-in-process--trumps-administration--1121750242.html
Russia Not on US Tariff List Because of Negotiations in Process – Trump’s Administration
Russia Not on US Tariff List Because of Negotiations in Process – Trump’s Administration
Sputnik International
Russia was not included on the list of countries against which the United States is imposing tariffs, since Washington is currently engaged in negotiations with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
2025-04-06T14:47+0000
2025-04-06T14:47+0000
world
russia
us
ukrainian crisis
kevin hassett
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0bc93df38f17af9cda3f7082769dda.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/new-russia-us-contacts-upcoming-next-week--kremlins-envoy--1121748807.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110220172_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3b30b235af58a78a4228808e026668.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-us negotiations, us tariffs, us trade war, ukraine crisis
russia-us negotiations, us tariffs, us trade war, ukraine crisis

Russia Not on US Tariff List Because of Negotiations in Process – Trump’s Administration

14:47 GMT 06.04.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankThe White House building in Washington, USA
The White House building in Washington, USA - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia was not included on the list of countries against which the United States is imposing tariffs, since Washington is currently engaged in negotiations with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
"Obviously, there is an ongoing negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president [Donald Trump] made the decision not to conflate the two issues. It does not mean that Russia will be treated wildly different than any other country," Hassett told ABC News.
This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
World
New Russia-US Contacts Upcoming Next Week- Kremlin’s Envoy
12:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала