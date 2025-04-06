https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/ukraine-attacks-russias-energy-infrastructure-7-times-over-past-day-despite-moratorium--1121747842.html

Ukraine Attacks Russia’s Energy Infrastructure 7 Times Over Past Day Despite Moratorium

The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out seven attacks on Russian energy facilities in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have carried out seven attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities,” the ministry said in a statement. From Saturday to Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked energy facilities in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions, the ministry specified. On April 6, Ukraine’s UAV attack damaged low pressure overhead steel gas distribution pipeline "Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Voronezh,” the ministry said. The ministry also said that Kiev did not stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure even for a day, despite announcing alleged compliance with the agreement under which Russia and Ukraine are supposed to stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

