https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/g4s-mercs-guarding-zelensky-private-military-contractor-or-undeclared-branch-of-sas-and-mi6-1121830766.html

G4S Mercs Guarding Zelensky: Private Military Contractor or Undeclared Branch of SAS and MI6?

G4S Mercs Guarding Zelensky: Private Military Contractor or Undeclared Branch of SAS and MI6?

Sputnik International

Once touting itself as “the only international security solutions provider in Ukraine,” G4S has deployed up to 1,000 mercenaries to protect the West’s client state. Here’s what to know about them.

2025-04-07T13:18+0000

2025-04-07T13:18+0000

2025-04-07T13:18+0000

military

ukraine

london

sas

osce

private military company

private military contractors

united kingdom (uk)

special air service (sas)

mi6

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121830880_0:206:2905:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_47a1ca9a0adcbe605a00a075f7c7f76a.jpg

Headquartered in London and staffed by over 800K personnel across 85+ countries, G4S is a private security behemoth with a flair for hiring ex-military and intel officers.A subsidiary of US private security giant Allied Universal since 2021, G4S has been an indispensable contractor for Western military ops, from Afghanistan and Iraq (where they were accused of paying off the Taliban and plundering religious sites in Mosul), to post-Gaddafi Libya, Sudan and Colombia (mercenary recruitment and training) and Israel (“security” at checkpoints, West Bank settlements and prisons).G4S entered Ukraine in the mid-1990s, providing security consulting and investigative services for private clients, and guards for OSCE and EU missions. An Odessa-registered subsidiary was created in 1995, followed by a Kiev branch registered in Amsterdam in 1996.G4S’s Ukraine footprint grew dramatically after the 2014 coup, and especially after 2022, with its mercs tasked with:In 2023, the firm registered new sub-entities in Ukraine: G4S Ordnance Management and G4S Risk Management.The convenience of such PMC arrangements include plausible deniability when things go wrong, and involvement in activity which governments may not want to be openly associated with.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/about-15000-mercenaries-arrived-in-ukraine-since-beginning-of-conflict--russian-diplomat-1120651522.html

ukraine

london

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is g4s security company, what is g4s doing in ukraine