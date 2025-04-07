International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Flushes $2.7 Billion Down The Drain in Russia's Kursk
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces have lost roughly 1,500 pieces of NATO equipment, valued at around $3 billion, during their campaign of aggression against the Kursk region, according to estimates by Sputnik.
These figures are derived from data provided by Russia's Battlegroup Sever and publicly available information on equipment costs.On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has intensified the counteroffensive and regained control of numerous settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.
Ukrainian forces have lost roughly 1,500 pieces of NATO equipment, valued at around $3 billion, during their campaign of aggression against the Kursk region, according to estimates by Sputnik.
These figures are derived from data provided by Russia's Battlegroup Sever and publicly available information on equipment costs.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Seizes Ukrainian Strongpoint Near Kursk Border
29 March, 08:03 GMT
On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has intensified the counteroffensive and regained control of numerous settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.
