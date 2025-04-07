https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/nato-flushes-27-billion-down-the-drain-in-russias-kursk-1121752685.html
NATO Flushes $2.7 Billion Down The Drain in Russia's Kursk
Ukrainian forces have lost roughly 1,500 pieces of NATO equipment, valued at around $3 billion, during their campaign of aggression against the Kursk region, according to estimates by Sputnik.
These figures are derived from data provided by Russia's Battlegroup Sever and publicly available information on equipment costs.On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has intensified the counteroffensive and regained control of numerous settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.
